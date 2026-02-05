Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas G. Scheffler and Lara B. Creighton, both of Spokane.

Elizabeth A. Duval, of Spokane, and Shelby R. Leonard, of Airway Heights.

Danny E. MacLeod and Crystal K. MacLeod, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Rogerina Sutherland, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Beau Woods, restitution of premises.

BSBS LLC v. Rickson Tulensa, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Joyce Phillips, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Loretta Winfrey, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Amy Rowe, restitution of premises.

JTL Copeland LLC v. Andrew A. Pena, restitution of premises.

Wall Chelan LLC v. William Sheldon, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LLC v. Simone Turner, restitution of premises.

Robert C. Williams, et al. v. Eric Sprague, restitution of premises.

Gabriel Rivera v. Chin H. Cho, complaint.

Odai Albayati v. Richard E. Grushka, complaint for damages.

Extremity Care LLC v. Clinic 5C PLLC, complaint.

James Devore and Tanya Devore v. Tanner J. Caldwell, Lexon Insurance Co. and Western Surety Co., complaint for damages and to recover on contractor’s bond.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kinser, Alyssa M. and Jeremy T.

Hodges, Amanda J. and James A.

Bechard, Thomas D. and Rebecca L.

True, Matthew R. and Courtney M.

Salyer, Tyler D. and Amy M.

Mondo, Aisha J. and Young, Jarmaine J.

Steele, Krista L. and Jacob R.

Riordan, Carli A. and Neely, Michael A.

Garrison, Michael R. and Cheryll L.

Legal separations granted

Watson, Linda B. and Darrell V., III

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Keith L. Williams, 44; 33 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Troy C. Young, 43; $500 restitution, after being found guilty of domestic stalking and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Jason F. Mallory, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Christopher B. Silva, 44; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sandra L. Weaver, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rachel S. Patterson, 36; $15 restitution, 99 days in jail with credit given for 99 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Nathaniel N. Thomson, 37; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

David R. Richard, 64; 24 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Danielle L. Omans, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Derek D. McCollim, 39; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Gavin L. Petersen, 33; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christian L. Coronado, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Zachary J. Hemingway, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Frank P. Akins, 59; 22 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jason R. Bower, 39; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Miranda J. Bravo, 34; 22 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Ronald C. Carr, 39; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Eric L. Castillo, 54; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Anthony A. Cummings, 52; 18 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Martin S. Phillips, 46; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Brian E. Roush, 48; 20 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ian J. M. Tavares, 30; 17 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Lewis M. Wachira, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brandon A. Rand, 32; 60 hours of community service, operating a vehicle without a license.

Miguel M. Salazar, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Heidi M. Spangler, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle W. Whiteley, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Noah J. Wilson, 25; 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 28 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

James N. Melucci, 48; 152 days in jail with credit given for 152 days served, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Jeffrey P. Young, 55; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, harassment.