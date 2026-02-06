Big screens for the big game: Where to watch the Seahawks’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in Spokane

Spokane’s 12s have their choice of big screens to watch the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Trademarks and well-compensated lawyers preclude the businesses from referring to it as the Super Bowl without licensing from the National Football League, but those law degrees can’t stop a good time at one of several weekend watch parties.

The Bing Theater will once again host football fanatics free of charge, just as it did for the last Seahawks Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The theater offer popcorn, candy and other light snacks through the concession stands, as well as drinks through the full-service bar on the third floor.

“We’re looking forward to having a big group celebrating alongside us Sunday,” said Nickie White, executive director of Friends of the Bing. “It’s a family-friendly event, so bring grandma, bring the kids, bring everybody.”

Attendees looking for heavier fare while taking in the game will be able to place to-go orders at nearby Griffin Tavern. The restaurant will deliver the food directly to customers at the theater.

“So you won’t miss any of the action,” she said.

Fans looking to stay on the northern side of the Spokane River won’t have to venture far to find another big screen for watching the Super Bowl. The Garland Theater will be open to customers starting at 3 p.m. free of charge, said theater spokeswoman Stacy Anderson.

The Spokane Tribe Casino is opening up its large music venue Spokane Live for a big game watch party for those 21 and older. The game will be played on multiple screens in the space, and the casino will offer food and drink specials and multiple giveaways. Doors open at 3 p.m., and tickets can be purchased through the casino’s website for roughly $50 for general admission.

Northern Quest Casino will play the game on a “LED screen the size of a first down” housed inside the casino’s Epic Sports Bar. The casino will also be offer a game day special of $1 off domestic draft beers, alongside betting opportunities through a kiosk housed in the bar area, according to the casino’s website.

Northern Quest Sportsbook supervisor Cameron Cotter said he expects the casino to be a “madhouse” on Sunday.

“We’ll be packed. There’s a lot of excitement out there for the Seahawks,” Cotter said. “Everyone’s betting Seattle 98%. Even people who don’t sports-bet are throwing down.”

Junior Scott will watch the game from Northern Quest’s big screen, and he has money riding on it.

“Lot of people come here ‘cause people can bet right here. I know a lot of people will be betting,” he said.

Asked why he bet on the Seahawks, Scott said he wants to make money.

“I mean they’re gonna win, aren’t they?” he said.