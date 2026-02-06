This day in history: A ‘UFO cult’ was looking for members to take to the ‘next level’ in Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Robin and Benji, two leaders of a “UFO Cult,” arrived in Spokane to “reaffirm a message brought by Jesus.”

However, they claimed that earthlings had gotten Jesus’ message wrong, and none had ever made it to the “next level.” Robin and Benji said they would help people get there in a meeting to be held in Spokane.

“You must take your physical body to the ‘next level’ – you don’t die – and then you must go up in a physical vehicle,” Robin said.

They claimed to be messengers from two other cult leaders, known as “the two,” who had convinced 20 residents of Lincoln County in Oregon to reach heaven in a flying machine.

From 1926: The mystery surrounding the missing $2,000 from the Spokane County Auditor’s Office was solved with the arrest and confession of Ralph Burnett, deputy county auditor.

“I alone am guilty of the crime,” Burnett said in court. “ … I have never been arrested before. I am guilty and am ready to pay the penalty. I have no more to say.”

After his guilty plea, he was sentenced to “not less than two years and no more than 15 years in the state reformatory at Monroe,”

The prosecutor hinted that Burnett’s motive resulted from a romance he was carrying on with a married woman. Also, Burnett’s wife had divorced him several years ago, and he had been paying her a monthly alimony.