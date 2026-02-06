Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler P. Cook and Jorge L. A. Buenrostro, both of Spokane Valley.

Munkh E. Munkhbold and Kathryn L. Knight, both of Seattle.

Rocklyn A. Holmes and Marah N. Roberts, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Brendan W. Keeney, restitution of premises.

Easy Home Buyer LLC v. Austin Cherogatti, et al., restitution of premises.

Hornberger Group v. Sarah Mungualinipa, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Group v. Amanda Laming, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Shannon E. Weiss, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Elisabeth Manley, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Heather A. Thompson, money claimed owed.

Apartment Management Consultants LLC v. Dianne J. Dirk, restitution of premises.

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Jennifer D. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Darrin L. Jackson, money claimed owed.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Randall Lindley, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Bonnie L. Spegal, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Randall Fisher, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jeremy Cockerham, money claimed owed.

Roberts Freebourn PLLC v. Jaclyn A. Thomas, also known as Jackie Thomas and Jaclyn A. Roberts, complaint for damages.

Paisleys Minifarm LLC v. Jaclyn A. Thomas, also known as Jackie Thomas and Jaclyn A. Roberts and Lance J. Mills, complaint for damages.

Dennise Cook v. MultiCare Health System, Carl Walker, MD, Spokane Urology PLLC, Spokane Urology Aggregator LLC, Spokane Urology Holdings LLC and Solaris Health Holdings LLC, complaint for damages caused by wrong-site surgery.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bowden, Jessica and Duaine

Davis, Jeralee E. and Terrance L.

McCoy, Meredith L. and Mason C.

Green, Sarah M. and Brandon L.

Rickman, Vaughn P. and Teresa A.

Culligan, Kayla and Ryan J.

Kissel, Nellie C. and Michael E.

Morrell, Cheyenne R. and Christopher

Eskridge, James H., II and Koryn L.

Day, Jennifer R. and Jason B.

Lewitt, Savannah M. and Sean M.

Cervantes, Selah A. and Cervantes-Rivera, Julian P.

Kottke, Courtney N. and Jacob B.

Adams, Charmayne R. and Feyerherm, Jordan P.

Hastings, Ally F. and Benjamin D.

De Angel, Karla G. and Miguel

Chelangat, Nancy and Yego, Amos K., Sr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Devaunte R. Hickman-Young, 30; $15,540.75 restitution, 27 months in prison, after pleading guilty to three counts of forgery, two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of money laundering.

Brianna N. Stanley, 30; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, domestic residential burglary, two counts of order violation, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Eric M. Coyle, 42; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to reckless driving, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Angela J. Thompson, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Brian J. Franczak, 44; $15 restitution, 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Dalton T. Sharp, 31; $15 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Serge L. Pierre, 43; 86 days in jail with credit given for 86 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Walter C. S. Galvin, 33; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Kyle J. Klein, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Susan M. Kelling, Spokane; debts of $205,884.

Keith A. and Danielle A. Cox, Elk; debts of $484,230.

Monty L. and Erika L. Huntsman, Spokane; debts of $399,240.

Jason E. and Hollie L. O’Brien, Ephrata; debts of $319,616.

Antonio Silva and Rosalie Fraga, Moses Lake; debts of $147,866.

Darrilyn M. Dionne, Airway Heights; debts of $75,057.

Melissa J. LaChasse, Spokane; debts of $55,522.

Travis D. Simons, Medical Lake; debts of $28,596.

Dale R., Jr. and Amanda S. Norris, Springdale; debts of $196,275.

Leroy and Angela M. McCall, Grand Coulee; debts not listed.

Jason P. and Anna Marple, Spokane; debts of $67,003.

Jaysen P. Haynes and Sarah M. Goepel, Liberty Lake; debts of $87,323.

Jacinda D. Poulous, Ephrata; debts of $31,076.

Mario M. Figueroa-Flores, Quincy; debts of $328,787.

Sarah A. Hawes, Mead; debts of $48,562.

Sarah E. Kovaleski, Spokane; debts not listed.

Azia L. Carter, Spokane; debts of $79,107.

Zachary and Courtney Lee, Spokane; debts of $343,904.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jose A. Copto Herrera, 25; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Hayden J. Lanning, 31; $2,095.50 fine, 98 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jessica A. Ferguson, 40; 12 months of probation, two counts of reckless driving.

Malachi L. Felder, 28; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.