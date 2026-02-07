Ask the doctors: New drugs transform Alzheimer’s research

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I understand that there is treatment for the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease that can stave off serious decline. There are also new tests to determine if a person is in the beginning stages, at which point it would be advantageous to take the new drugs. Am I right in this?

Dear Reader: While there have been recent advances in both the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, the advances are more limited than your question suggests.

Alzheimer’s is a complex disease. Despite decades of research, we are still in the early stages of understanding it. This form of dementia unfolds through multiple pathways and includes a number of subtypes. Also, it often presents alongside other forms of dementia. This means progress in identifying and treating Alzheimer’s is slow and gradual.

Despite a shortage of effective treatments currently, an early diagnosis helps the person and their family understand ongoing changes. Catching it early can help avoid unnecessary medical interventions. New, highly sensitive tests that can detect blood-based biomarkers may transform Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

This includes blood tests known as Lumipulse or Elecsys. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved these last year – with important caveats. The tests look for proteins associated with the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid plaques are abnormal accumulations of protein that can disrupt neural function, and they are a biological marker seen with Alzheimer’s. However, some older adults with no cognitive impairment have amyloid plaques in their brains. For that reason, the FDA has limited the use of these tests to adults showing signs of cognitive impairment who are older than 50 for Lumipulse or older than 55 for Elecsys.

Currently there are two categories of treatment, both producing modest effects. One is drugs to manage and improve a person’s symptoms. This includes drugs such as donepezil, which act on neurotransmitters and related signaling pathways within the brain. Memory, attention and language improve for some people. Memantine, another medication, may have a modest protective effect on the brain.

The other category is a newer class of drugs that clear the amyloid plaques from the brain. These modestly slow disease progression and cognitive decline by 25% to 35%. They do not stop Alzheimer’s, but they are the first medicines to alter the course of Alzheimer’s. These drugs may have significant side effects and require a comprehensive plan of care and follow-up, including multiple brain MRIs.

These new drugs have transformed research into new therapies. There are more clinical trials in Alzheimer’s than ever before. Studies indicate other pathways besides the amyloid protein that might be targeted for new therapies. Dr. S. Thomas Carmichael, the chair of neurology at UCLA Health, notes that “the field is filled with new hope and energy. We know that we can alter the course of the disease. Though this is modest, it is a pivot point that increases energy for other and distinct approaches that may more substantially reduce this disease.”

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.