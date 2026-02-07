Big Sky-leading Idaho women outclass visiting Montana

From staff reports

The conference-leading Idaho women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to eight games, dispatching Big Sky also-ran Montana 89-65 on Saturday afternoon at ICCU Arena in Moscow.

It was another productive offensive performance and dominant rebounding effort for Idaho (19-5, 10-1 Big Sky), which ranks No. 23 nationally in scoring and No. 4 in rebounding. The Vandals recorded their second-highest field-goal percentage of the season (53.8%), despite their 3-for-16 showing from 3-point range, and outmuscled the Grizzlies (7-16, 4-8) on the glass 47-21 – Montana had no offensive rebounds.

The Vandals raced out to a 20-2 lead, but Montana trimmed the deficit to 44-35 at the half before UI separated again in the third.

Six players scored in double figures for UI. Guard Hope Hassmann registered 19 points and seven assists, and post Debora dos Santos added 16 points.

Guard Mack Konig had 28 points for Montana, which shot 35% from the field and 12 of 33 on 3s.

Men

Montana 73, Idaho 68: The Vandals built a double-digit advantage in the first half, then went quiet for a six-minute stretch early in the second half. The Grizzlies swiped the momentum with a 19-0 run, rallying past Idaho at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

Idaho (13-11, 5-6 Big Sky) absorbed its fourth loss in its past five games, while Montana (14-11, 8-4), the preseason conference favorite, bounced back from consecutive losses to Sacramento State and Eastern Washington.

Montana erupted for 54 points on 67.9% shooting in the second half after trailing 29-19 at halftime. The Grizzlies went up by nine with their game-changing run, and held steady the rest of the way, leading by double digits inside the final minute.

Idaho guard Biko Johnson led all players with 22 points. The Vandals shot 37.9% for the game compared to Montana’s 48.1%.