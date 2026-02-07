Graham Ike ties career-high in No. 6 Zags’ win over Oregon State | Recap and highlights

The senior forward took matters into his own hands to make sure that was the case Saturday at Oregon State.

Ike scored 19 points in the first half and matched his career-high with 35 in the game, helping Mark Few’s team pull away from Oregon State and complete an 81-61 victory at Gill Coliseum.

One week after returning from a three-game absence, Ike didn’t come off the floor for 39 minutes and made 13 of 18 shots from the field, 8 of 9 from the free throw line and 1 of 1 from the 3-point line. It was the third time in five games Ike scored at least 30 points for Gonzaga and marked his fifth straight game scoring at least 23. Ike’s previous career high came with Wyoming, during a Dec. 2, 2021, game against Denver.

Tyon Grant-Foster chipped in with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Gonzaga, playing long stretches of Saturday’s game with starting wing Jalen Warley in foul trouble. Warley still had eight points and freshman Davis Fogle added eight more for the Zags.

Gonzaga’s 3-point shooting issues returned, but the Zags overcame a 3 of 10 performance from behind the arc by finishing with a 46-8 advantage in paint points and just two turnovers, matching the fewest in program history.

The Zags won their sixth game without second-leading scorer Braden Huff, who’s spent the last two weeks back home in the Chicago area going through physical therapy for his injured left knee.

Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1) will encounter another future Pac-12 opponent Tuesday when it hosts Washington State (11-15, 6-7) for an 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) tipoff at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags won the first meeting between the Inland Northwest teams, cruising past the Cougars 86-65 on Jan. 15 at Beasley Coliseum.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) leaps to score and draw a foul from Oregon State Beavers center Yaak Yaak (4) during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026, at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore. Gonzaga won the game 81-61. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

