Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show draws 6.1M concurrent viewers on YouTube

Streamed opposite Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show” featuring Kid Rock drew as many as 6.1 million concurrent viewers on its YouTube channel Sunday night.

The show, which started after the conclusion of the first half of the Super Bowl, began with a message in support of late conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

“This one is for you, Charlie,” a spokesman said.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made a video appearance on the YouTube livestream before the concert commenced, and the stream included a pro-adoption advertisement funded by “Adoption is an option.” But the show, which also featured performances from country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, was mostly devoid of political messaging.

“From the War Department, we salute Turning Point USA and everyone who believes freedom is still worth the fight,” Hegseth said in the video. “Thank you for your courage as an organization, your clarity and leadership, and for this halftime show the war department is proud to support.”

While Turning Point USA drew over 6 million concurrent views on YouTube, the television audience for the Bad Bunny halftime show was expected to be much larger. Last year, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime concert drew 133.5 million views, the most for any Super Bowl halftime show.

Messages in opposition to the stream appeared at times in the YouTube comments, including some writing “ICE Out.” Other users expressed their support.

“This is what should be on the field right now!!” one commenter wrote.

Turning Post USA announced before the start of the game that the halftime show would not be available on X due to licensing complications.

“Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X. Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8 PM ET to watch the full show.”

This livestream was designed as an alternative to the Bad Bunny show. The artist’s selection faced conservative backlash for his political views in the run-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in a statement earlier this week. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

President Donald Trump added to the discussion during Sunday’s game, voicing his displeasure regarding Bad Bunny’s performance.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children who are watching throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.’

The concert portion of the stream concluded moments after the second half began, with 14:54 on the game clock.

