What Sam Darnold, Seahawks said after Super Bowl 60 win vs. Patriots

By Sean Quinton Seattle Times

Welcome to the Dark Side, America.

The Seahawks’ suffocating defense smothered the Patriots, and the offense did enough to provide the cushion to win Super Bowl60.

Yes, the Seahawks are Super Bowl champions again. And like they did in 2014, they used their ferocious defense to plow the path to victory.

Eleven years after the most crushing loss in franchise history, the Seahawks exorcised the demons of their past, beating the Patriots 29-13 on Sunday in Santa Clara, California, to capture their second Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks defense forced eight consecutive punts to start the game, a streak interrupted only by a sack-fumble. All told, the Dark Side defense forced three turnovers – one fumble and two interceptions, including Uchenna Nwosu’s pick -six, which provided the exclamation mark on the evening.

Though the punt-fest might have made for a snoozer of a Super Bowl across the country, Seahawks fans were lighting fireworks and celebrating throughout the Emerald City, watching their team provide another Super Bowl statement.

“This has been one of the most brilliant performances I have ever seen in the National Football League,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth marveled on the broadcast. “This defensive performance is as good as I’ve seen.”

Here’s what Seahawks players said on the broadcast after NBC’s Mike Tirico said, “Seattle reigns above all of the NFL.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold:

“It’s unbelievable. Just everything that’s happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m so proud of our guys. Our defense, I mean I can’t say enough good things about our defense, our special teams. I know we won the Super Bowl, but we could’ve been a little better on offense, but I don’t care about that right now. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

“All my teammates, all my coaches I’ve ever had, always believing in me,” Darnold said about how his ups and downs led to this moment. “I’ve always believed in myself because of my family and friends. It’s as simple as that. I’ll always believe in myself.”

Running back Kenneth Walker III:

“It’s just a dream come true, you know? A lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far in their career. It’s a blessing. I thank coach (Mike) Macdonald and the team for sticking together … We went through adversity throughout the season and we stayed together. That adversity showed who we were as a team and we got a brotherhood going on now and it’s just special.”

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon:

“It’s crazy, you know? It’s a one-of-a-kind feeling, bro. You talk about a group of guys who battle every day, who believe in each other, believe in their coach, I mean you can’t describe this group no better. … I was just so happy to battle with these guys. We went through a lot, but we believed. And all y’all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, y’all don’t know what’s going on in this building. We’re one of one over here. … I’m (gonna) go have a drink or two, or three. I’m excited to go celebrate with my guys.”

Seahawks owner Jody Allen:

“It truly has been a magical season from the very first game, to tonight here in Santa Clara. … I have to thank all the 12s that are here with us, all the 12s at watch parties everywhere and all the 12s around the world. … I have to thank the organization, led by John Schneider, and of course the team, the players, we love you guys, we love the legends led by Mike Macdonald.”

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald:

“I had 100% confidence (we would end up here holding this trophy). We’ve got the best team. 12 as one, M.O.B. Ties. We’ve got the best fans in the world. Look how many 12s are in this stadium right now. We never wavered, man. We believed in each other. We love each other. And now we’re world champions.”