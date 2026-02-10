Here are 10 six-figure jobs you can get without a college degree

By Daniel de Visé USA Today

The job market is faltering. Wages aren’t keeping pace with inflation. Many Americans question the value of a college degree.

But America is still awash in good-paying jobs, and not all of them require a college diploma.

In a new report, the jobseeker site Resume Genius surveys the best of the “new-collar jobs”: 10 fields that offer high salaries and don’t always require a four-year degree.

And what is a new-collar job? Resume Genius defines it as a profession that stresses work experience and non-traditional educational paths, including academic certificates and online training.

The U.S. Department of Labor lists a bachelor’s degree as a requirement for most or all of these 10 positions. Resume Genius contends, however, that it’s often possible to work around that prerequisite with certifications or in-the-field training.

Here are 10 of the best ‘new-collar’ jobs

Marketing manager. The median annual salary is $161,030, as of 2024. No four-year degree is required, Resume Genius says, although the Labor Department says a BA is “typically” needed.

Marketing managers “plan programs to generate interest in products or services,” the Labor Department reports. You can ascend into the job after amassing experience as a social media manager or in search engine optimization, according to Resume Genius.

Human resources manager. Median salary is $140,030. The Labor Department says a BA is typically required. According to Resume Genius, however, you can also earn an HR certification, such as the Associate Professional in Human Resources, or aPHR.

HR managers “shape how companies hire, support, and manage their people,” Resume Genius says. You can move into HR management from other jobs in administration or customer service.

Sales manager. Median salary is $138,060. “While some companies prefer a degree,” Resume Genius reports, “a strong track record and deep product knowledge often matter more when it comes to getting hired.”

Sales managers “plan, direct, or coordinate the delivery of a product or service to the customer,” according to the Labor Department.

Computer network architect. Median salary is $130,390, and the top 10% of earners pull down $198,030. Many job listings require a BA, but “it’s possible to break into this field without one,” Resume Genius reports.

These are the workers who build computer networks: local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs) and intranets, according to the Labor Department.

General and operations manager. Median salary is $129,330. Workers typically ascend into this position “after gaining experience in project management, team leadership, or operations support,” Resume Genius reports. No four-year degree is necessarily required.

These workers keep companies running smoothly, often supervising multiple teams, the report says.

Information security analyst. Median salary is $124,910, and the top 10% of earners get $186,420. Job growth is projected at a robust 29% between 2024 and 2034.

The job typically requires a BA, according to the Labor Department. Resume Genius reports, however, that you can also pursue “self-study, online courses, or IT certifications like CompTIA Security+ or Google’s Cybersecurity Certificate.”

These workers “plan and carry out security measures to protect an organization’s computer networks and systems,” the Labor Department says.

Sales engineer. Median salary is $121,520, and top earners reap $202,670. A BA is typically required. “You can become a sales engineer without a degree, but it usually takes time and effort to build up the right experience,” Resume Genius reports.

These employees “sell business products or services, such as software or support, that require technical expertise,” according to the Labor Department.

Health service manager. Median salary is $117,960, and top earners get $219,080. Job growth is estimated as a strong 23% between 2024 and 2034. Educational requirements vary. According to Resume Genius, one pathway is certification in healthcare administration or electronic health record systems.

These workers “handle the business side of healthcare,” Resume Genius reports.

Art director. Median salary is $111,040, and the top 10% of earners take in $211,410. The Labor Department says a BA is typically required. Resume Genius reports, however, that a “polished portfolio, consistent creative output, and the ability to give clear, actionable feedback matter more than where you went to school.”

Art directors oversee images and “visual style” in newspapers, magazines and Hollywood productions, among other venues, according to the Labor Department.

Construction manager. Median salary is $106,980, and top earners bring in $176,990. These workers oversee construction projects. You typically move into the job “after years of experience as a foreman or crew lead” in construction, Resume Genius reports. “Certifications in project management or safety can help, but leadership and organizational skills matter most.”