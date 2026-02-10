Voters in northern Whitman County give big wins to school levies

Levies sought by rural school districts across Spokane and Whitman Counties were faring well on election night.

Several districts had property tax collection renewal measures on February ballots, seeking to generate taxes to support schools. Many had twin ballot measures: an educational programs and operations levy that would go towards extracurriculars and maintaining staff and class sizes, for example, and a capital levy that funds security, technology and smaller construction projects. Each measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Election night results account for only some of the ballots counted, while others will be tabulated in the coming days before the election is certified on Feb. 20.

Here’s how district fared on early vote counts:

Rosalia School District

Educational programs and operations levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 63.4% support.

Capital levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 63.9% support.

The operations levy will tax property owners at an estimated rate of $2.50 per thousand in assessed property value and generate $1.1 million in two years. It will continue paying for some staff, extracurriculars and everything else the state won’t cover for the 157 kids enrolled there.

A two-year capital projects levy will pay for technology in the district, including security cameras and door locks. It will collect $180,000 in property taxes over its two years at an estimated rate of 41 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2027 and 39 cents per $1,000 in 2028.

Tekoa School District

Educational programs and operations levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 72.3% support.

Tekoa put forth a $566,000 educational programs and operations levy to continue offering extracurriculars, keep class sizes consistent and keep on some levy-funded staff for its 200 students.

The levy will last two years, collecting property taxes at an estimated rate of $2.50 per thousand of assessed property value, the same rate Tekoa property owners have paid since 2023.

St. John School District

Educational programs and operations levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 66.1% support.

Capital levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 68.5% support.

The district’s educational programs and operations levy will raise a little over $1 million, with an estimated rate of $1.65 per thousand in assessed property value each year for two years. Like in other districts seeking operations levies, these taxes pay for continuing programs like extracurriculars, curriculum and maintain class sizes, Superintendent and Principal Tina Strong said earlier this month.

The two-year capital levy will raise $700,000, with an estimated cost of $1.15 per thousand in 2027 and $1.10 per thousand in 2028. The proposed levy is less than the one from the past two years, which voters approved at a rate of $1.29 per $1,000 in assessed property value.

Endicott School District

Educational programs and operations levy: Passed. Tuesday night tally showed 65.7% support.

Capital levy: Tuesday night tally showed 66% support.

An Endicott school district operations levy would be used to maintain middle school elective courses, which include robotics, welding, wood shop and band, said Endicott Superintendent and Principal Tricia Jeffries. She added it funds their after-school athletics and counseling staff services.

The two-year $540,000 levy will cost property owners an estimated $1.75 per thousand in assessed property value each year, consistent with past levies.

The capital levy, will collect $402,000 over two years, fund sidewalk replacements, entryway security systems and potentially air conditioning in the gym and cafeteria. Property owners would pay an estimated $1.31 per thousand in assessed value.

Spokesman Review Reporter Monica Carillo-Casas contributed to this report.