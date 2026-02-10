Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew M. Huff and Sharmaigne C. Cowhig, both of Spokane Valley.

Callisto S. Henning and Alexander J. R. Spencer, both of Spokane.

Donavan J. Stark and Crystal E. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Weston J. Slater and Valerie G. Gaffney, both of Spokane.

Asher D. Dalton, of Provo, Utah, and Emma K. Withers, of Orem, Utah.

Matthew N. Laptev and Emily R. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

James H. Hill and Jezebel K. Pierce, both of Cheney.

Kenneth J. Nuehs and Atoosa Shalforoshzadeh, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Private Investments LLC v. Stephen Heilman, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Zedekeia R. Kaisha, et al., restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. Sara Scott, restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Margaret Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Bina Rena et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Matt Mason, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kiersten Pauling, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Robert Ellis, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Melissa Mace, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. James E. Sutton, money claimed owed.

Keilyn M. Villagrana v. Ashleigh Palo, restitution of premises.

Gordia O. Berglund v. Edgar M. Charon, et al., seeking quiet title.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Darius Woodall, et al., restitution of premises.

Donna J. Wilburn v. Evergreen State Towing LLC and Cody A. Minnis, complaint for damages.

Emily Purser v. Lori McAlister, complaint.

Clayton Webb v. The Pizza Pipeline Inc., complaint for discrimination.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Balassa-Myracle, Julia L. and Myracle, Richard A.

Vercruysse, Susan C. and Dean J.

Benzie, Jordan M. and Doherty, Kymberly A.

Olsen, Jorden J. and Gailin T.

Birdsill, Kiersten R. and Shane T.

Vanslyke, Brenda J. and May, James C.

Mack, Joshua J. and Traci L.

Leal, Karissa M. and Benjamin J.

Gregory, Fredric E. and McDowel, Ken J.

Magano, Joshua A. and Sharon L.

Gray, Ruth E. and Kevin D.

Johnson, Austin R. and Vergu, Diana

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Brendan T. Dalla, 35; 27.75 months in prison with credit given for 68 days served, 27.75 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, after pleading guilty to three counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dakota W. Smith, 26; $15 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, two counts of order violation and domestic cyber harassment.

Codneeto L. Jack, 45; $2,226.91 restitution, 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

John R. Tolbert, 36; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Michael W. Withey, 45; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Kenny R. Edwards, 52; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 65 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault.

William J. Daniels, 44; 44 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Austin T. Richter, 26; 34 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Robert K. Weaver, 48; nine days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Nathan R. Gregg, 41; 160 days in jail with credit given for 160 days served, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kenneth W. McBride, 46; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Arthur P. Lapin, 31; $50 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Joshua D. McCord, 38; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property,

Dominich M. Schmidt, also known as Dominick M. Schmidt, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Aryan D. Wiegand-Hixson, 31; $2,658.50 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Tyler F. Hook, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Mandie R. Miller, 36; 388 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic homicide by abuse, second-degree domestic child assault, domestic unlawful imprisonment and unlawful imprisonment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeremy M. Baugh, 52; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jonathan K. J. Champagne, 24; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Cody A. Disterheft, 25; 27 days in jail, disorderly conduct and making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael D. Love, 32; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, unauthorized camping on public property.

Rashad McGuffey, 26; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Caleb G. Nichols, 54; 17 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Brady J. Miller, 31; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Colton J. Nordlund, 35; 11 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joshua J. Pond, 35; 225 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing, unlawful camping on public property and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Neris Rivera Maldonado, 37; 12 days in jail, obstructing access or use of public property.

Cecelia M. Strom-Baker, 20; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Nick Thomas, 23; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lovelle J. Williams, 20; 90 days in jail, third-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a pistol.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Chad P. Flaherty, 41; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Charles R. Culp, 64; 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shasta L. Doty, 36; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

James M. Dwyer, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cahleb J. Felker, 46; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nikkole M. Haase, 39; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Robert B. MacDonald, 57; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.