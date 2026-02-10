Washington Senate recognizes Seahawks for championship: ‘There’s no blue or red, there’s only blue and green’

OLYMPIA – Lt. Gov. Denny Heck did something Tuesday he said he hasn’t done in six years of presiding over the Washington Senate: He turned the mic over to a guest.

Days after the Seattle Seahawks capped off their historic 50th season with a Super Bowl victory, Heck gave the mic to Steve Raible, a wide receiver turned radio broadcaster for the team. Raible, a member of the Seahawks’ 1976 expansion team who played for the team’s first six season, was on hand as the chamber formally adopted a resolution to honor the team. He used the opportunity to give a signature touchdown call.

“As Uchenna Nwosu picks off that pass, he turns upfield, he runs, he’s at the 15, now the 10, now the 5,” Raible said, the excitement in his voice rising as he spoke. “He is in! Touchdown, Seahawks!”

Senators, many of whom were decked out in Seahawks gear, loved it, offering the guest of honor a standing ovation.

“I am never going to be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube,” Heck quipped as the applause faded.

The recognition was one day ahead of the team’s celebratory parade, which is expected to draw up to a million people to the streets of Seattle. The resolution, which the Senate adopted unanimously, recognizes stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker III, Sam Darnold and the team’s defense for their success this season.

“The historic 2025 season exemplifies the values of hard work, teamwork, resilience, and unity that reflect the spirit and character of the people of the state of Washington,” the resolution states.

Among the lawmakers who spoke ahead of formal adoption was state Sen. Marcus Ricceilli, D-Spokane, who noted the team’s deep ties to Eastern Washington. Before the opening of the Seahawks’ practice facility on the shores of Lake Washington, they held their annual training camp on the campus of Eastern Washington University from 1976 -85 and again from 1997 -2006.

“The training camps that used to be at Cheney, what that meant for young people in our community, in Spokane and the greater region,” Riccelli said. “And it’s true. There is no East or West Side of the state today. There’s no blue or red; there’s only blue and green through and through. And we’re so proud of what was accomplished.”

State Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, who sponsored the resolution, took a moment on the Senate floor to recognize wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp, a native of Yakima and graduate of Eastern Washington University, signed with the team as a free agent before the season.

“A kid from the Yakima Valley made it to the Super Bowl,” Torres said.