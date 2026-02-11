Brief closure of El Paso airport was because of Mexican cartel drones, US government sources say

dpa

German Press Agency

WASHINGTON – A short-term closure of United States airspace near the Mexican border was due to an intrusion by drones belonging to Mexican cartels, according to a U.S. government official on Wednesday.

The Department of Defense took “measures” to disable the drones, a high-ranking government official told the German Press Agency. There was no danger to commercial air traffic and the closure was lifted a short time later.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration unexpectedly banned all take-offs and landings at the airport in El Paso, Texas, which lies on the border with Mexico.

The ban applied to passenger and cargo flights, was initially set to last for 10 days, and was imposed for “special safety reasons,” the FAA said.

Many flights were shown as canceled or delayed on the Flightradar24 website.

The closure only applied to the airspace of the United States. The FAA warning did not apply to Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum did not confirm the U.S.’ version of events. “There is no information about the use of drones at the border,” she said at her daily press conference. She added that the FAA could contact the Mexican government with any questions it might have.