With all ballots tallied, East Valley School District’s bond fails

East Valley School District Superintendent Brian L. Talbott stands in the tiny theater classroom inside the East Valley High School building and talks about hopes that a new school would have an auditorium for theater, music and band presentations. The school's seniors had just given a presentation Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 about why they believed East Valley School District should pass a bond issue to build a new high school and middle school. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Though the measure made some gains after elections officials counted more votes, East Valley School District’s $220 million bond failed.

The proposal had 54.6% support after the vote count was in on Wednesday with no more ballots left to count. Election night’s tally was 54.6% ‘Yes’ votes. Turnout in the special election was 33.7%.

The taxes generated would have funded the razing and replacement of East Valley High School and Middle School.

The East Valley School Board can opt to put tax measures on ballots in February, April or November. If they want to try again in April at a bond or another mechanism to generate taxes for school construction, they’ll have to approve a resolution before Feb. 27.