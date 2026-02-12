Ask the doctors: Take small steps to lower blood pressure

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I just had my yearly physical, and my blood pressure has moved into the upper range of normal. This idea that it may be increasing is worrying me. I prefer not to take medications, so I want to get ahead of this. What can I do to lower my blood pressure naturally?

Dear Reader: Your instinct to take this change seriously is well-founded. Blood pressure is an important metric of good health, and an upward trend, even within guidelines, can be concerning. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, makes your heart work harder. It also stresses blood vessels. Over time, uncontrolled hypertension can increase the risk of heart disease, heart attack and stroke. It also increases risk for kidney disease, plaque build-up in the arteries, sexual dysfunction and vision loss. More recently, research has found that chronic high blood pressure can play a role in cognitive decline.

The good news is that a range of lifestyle choices can help bring blood pressure into a normal range. These include regular physical activity, a healthier diet, getting enough good-quality sleep and managing stress. No doubt these guidelines sound familiar, which can make them easy to acknowledge and then set aside. But the key to successfully lowering blood pressure is making them into daily habits. Incorporating even a few can lead to meaningful improvements in your health. And – more good news – it can happen faster than you might think. Many people begin to see a positive trend in blood pressure within weeks of adopting more healthy habits.

When it comes to diet, limit salt. Dietary guidelines recommend that adults not exceed 2,300 mg of sodium per day. That’s close to only a teaspoon. To stick to this limit, pay close attention to added salt in prepared foods. Cutting back on highly processed foods, which are high in salt and low in nutrients, is also key. Replace them with whole, fresh foods, including leafy greens, vegetables, fruit, beans, legumes, grains, healthy oils, seafood and lean proteins. Limit alcohol and quit tobacco.

Although sodium gets headlines when it comes to improving blood pressure, potassium is equally important. This mineral helps the body excrete sodium. It’s part of a biochemical process that relaxes blood vessel walls. For best results, potassium intake should at least match sodium intake and ideally exceed it. Following the DASH diet, the fresh food eating plan we wrote about quite recently, is an excellent way to lower sodium and increase potassium.

It is also important to get moving with a mix of aerobic exercise, resistance training and stretching. The goal is 150 minutes per week in sessions of at least 10 minutes each. Exercise improves sleep, which also helps with healthy blood pressure. Regular exercise has also been shown to help manage stress. Yoga, tai chi, deep breathing and meditation can be useful. And remember, you don’t have to do this all at once. Start small, build gradually and give your body time to adjust and to respond.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.