Eastern Washington can’t keep pace with surging Idaho State

From staff reports

Eastern Washington lost step with a surging Idaho State team after halftime, and the Bengals cruised to their fifth straight win, defeating the Eagles 77-65 on Thursday in Big Sky action at Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho.

EWU (12-13, 5-7 Big Sky) rallied from down 10 in the second quarter, closing to within 31-28 at the half. But the Bengals (17-7, 10-3), the conference’s third-place team, started the third quarter hot and took a 14-point lead with a 9-0 run. The Eagles close the gap to five points early in the fourth, but couldn’t get closer.

EWU guards Ella Gallatin and Elyn Bowers scored 20 and 17 points, respectively. Forward Kourtney Grossman tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season.

Eastern shot 38.5% from the field and 8 of 24 on 3s, and committed 23 turnovers. The Bengals shot 44% overall, 6 of 20 on 3s, and had just five turnovers.