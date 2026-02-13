Gambler scores ‘unreal’ win with Seahawks Super Bowl bet at Washington casino

Julia Hawkins (Tacoma) News Tribune

A lucky gambler bet big on the Seattle Seahawks — and walked away with an “unreal” payout, according to casino officials.

The gambler wagered $2,100 on the Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel in Tacoma, officials said in a Feb. 9 Facebook post.

“Someone walked in, trusted their gut, dropped a $2,100 future on the Seahawks to win it all … and now they’re cashing $140,700,” casino officials said in the post, noting that it was a preseason bet. “Unreal.”

“This is what believing looks like.”

Social media users took to the post to celebrate the win.

“That is a serious Seahawks fan! Congrats,” Facebook user John Straus wrote in a comment.

“Congratulations,” Facebook user Jadranka Miletic wrote. “So happy for you!” What is Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel in Tacoma?

Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel is at 920 E R St. in Tacoma.

Advertised as the “entertainment capital of The Northwest,” the casino has 4,400 slot machines and various table games ranging from blackjack to roulette.

In addition to a four-star hotel, the casino has several restaurants.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.