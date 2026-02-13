Gonzaga transfer portal target Caden Pierce commits to Purdue

Caden Pierce won’t be joining Gonzaga’s roster in 2026-27 but Mark Few’s team will encounter the Princeton transfer during nonconference play next season.

Pierce, who took official visits to Gonzaga, Purdue, UConn, Duke and Louisville, committed to the Boilermakers on Friday, he announced on his social media pages.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein announced Gonzaga would open the 2026-27 college basketball season against Purdue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as part of a doubleheader that will also include Arizona and UCLA.

Pierce, who played with Gonzaga’s Braden Huff at Glenbard West High School in the Chicago suburbs, could face his former high school and AAU teammate in the Nov. 2 game should the junior forward return to Spokane next season.

“I went on all five visits, just looking for the place that felt most like home for one year for me,” Pierce told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “Purdue obviously has an unbelievable program that coach (Matt) Painter has built over the years. When I was on campus, with the coaches and with the guys, it felt like a great place for me. I wanted to be a part of that program. Mackey Arena is one of the best venues in college basketball, and I can be part of something special.”

Pierce recently took visits to all five of his finalists, including a stop at Gonzaga on Jan. 17 to watch a West Coast Conference game against Seattle U at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The 6-foot-7 forward ultimately chose to spend his final college season in West Lafayette, Indiana, which is close in proximity to Indianapolis, where older brother Alec currently plays as a wide receiver for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Huff reposted Pierce’s announcement on Instagram, writing “congrats” with a pair of sad face emojis.

Pierce averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a sophomore en route to earning Ivy League Player of the Year honors. The forward’s numbers dropped as a junior, but he still earned All-Ivy League honors while posting 11.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 3.2 apg.

After suffering injuries last season, Pierce elected to enter the transfer portal and sit out during the 2026-27 campaign.