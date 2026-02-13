Washington officials warn of impacts from EPA repeal of key greenhouse gas finding

OLYMPIA – State officials say a decision by the federal government to stop regulating greenhouse gas emissions is unlawful and will have a grave impact on Washington’s climate.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency formally rescinded a 2009 determination that the projected levels of six greenhouse gases emitted from gas-powered vehicles threatened “the public health and welfare of current and future generations.” The finding further stated that the emissions from new vehicles and engines contributed “to the greenhouse gas pollution that threatens public health and welfare.”

The finding resulted from a 2007 Supreme Court ruling that greenhouse gases are considered “air pollutants,” and it tasked the EPA with determining whether emissions from new motor vehicles cause or contribute to air pollution that could endanger public health or welfare.

Citing the high cost of regulations and a lack of regulatory authority, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced a plan last year to rescind the finding. The EPA previously estimated the proposal could save $54 billion a year.

The decision will likely result in years of legal challenges.

“This federal action is unlawful, ignores basic science and denies what we can see with our own two eyes: Climate change endangers our communities and our health – period. From historic floods to devastating wildfires, Washingtonians have seen the impacts of the climate crisis firsthand,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “Here in this Washington, we believe in science – and we will not let short-term politics harm the long-term future of our communities.”

Since its release, the ruling has served as the basis for federal regulation of greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, power plants, and the oil and gas industry. The decision repealed all regulations related to greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles and engines that stemmed from the ruling.

“The Endangerment Finding has been the source of 16 years of consumer choice restrictions and trillions of dollars in hidden costs for Americans,” Zeldin said in a statement. “Referred to by some as the ‘Holy Grail’ of the ‘climate change religion,’ the Endangerment Finding is now eliminated. The Trump EPA is strictly following the letter of the law, returning commonsense to policy, delivering consumer choice to Americans and advancing the American Dream.”

The EPA now lacks authority under the Clean Air Act to institute standards for greenhouse gas emissions. The decision also removed all greenhouse gas standards for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and heavy-duty engines, and engine and vehicle manufacturers are no longer required to measure, control, and report greenhouse gas emissions.

“EPA can try to erase the science, but climate change is real and impacting every community in our state,” Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller said in a statement. “Washington state will continue our work to protect communities from the impacts of air pollution and double down on decarbonizing our economy, transitioning to cleaner transportation options, and addressing the impacts of climate change.”

The push by the federal government to roll back emission standards comes as the effects of climate change continue to be felt.

According to data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2024 was the hottest year on record, edging out the second-hottest year on record, 2023.

As the decision was under consideration, Joel Creswell, a climate pollution reduction program manager at the Washington state Department of Ecology, told an EPA panel considering the change in August that it “flies in the face of half a century of scientific consensus and conflicts with the EPA’s legal obligations to protect the public from pollution under the Clean Air Act.”

“Claiming that vehicle emissions would not measurably impact climate change ignores overwhelming scientific evidence and EPA’s own findings that regulating vehicle pollution yields trillions of dollars in net benefits,” Creswell said.

Last year, a coalition of 23 attorneys general, including Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, submitted letters arguing the change violates the law, Supreme Court precedent and scientific evidence of climate change.

“We can either use what we know to protect our natural resources and environment, or we can invite catastrophe by leaving greenhouse gas pollution unchecked,” Brown said in a statement Thursday. “For the sake of our communities and our future, this illegal action will not go unchallenged.”