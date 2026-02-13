Washington State baseball opens season with win at Alabama

From staff reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Washington State’s baseball team opened its season with one of its best wins in recent memory, going on the road and beating a consistent NCAA Tournament qualifier from a powerhouse conference.

The Cougars scored an 8-4 upset of Alabama on Friday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

It was an encouraging start for third-year coach Nathan Choate’s Cougs, who had a disappointing season in 2025, finishing 18-36. The Crimson Tide, of the SEC – widely considered the strongest conference in college baseball – went 41-18 last year and claimed an NCAA Tournament berth for the third consecutive season, finishing ranked No. 20 in the national coaches’ poll.

Dustin Robinson sparked WSU in the first inning with a two-run single. Ryan Skjonsby, a senior returner in the WSU infield, hit a two-run home run in the fourth, and Max Hartman followed with a solo homer in the fifth. The Cougars took a 7-1 lead on USC transfer Matt Priest’s RBI double in the fifth.

Hartman, a senior outfielder and third-year WSU starter, hit 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, a homer and a walk. Robinson, a junior college transfer designated hitter, went 2-for-3. True freshman outfielder Trevor Smith batted 2-for-4 with two runs. WSU totaled 10 hits, three walks and struck out 12 times.

Right-handed WSU starter Luke Meyers got the win, giving up one run on four hits in 3⅔ innings, and striking out three. Fourth-year Cougar reliever Rylan Haider struck out four in two hitless innings, and Kansas State transfer Scott Rienguette allowed two runs while striking out three over the final two frames.

Alabama starter Tyler Fay struck out seven but surrendered five runs on five hits over 3⅔ innings. The Crimson Tide lineup recorded six hits and nine walks, and struck out 11 times. Preseason All-SEC first-team shortstop Justin Lebron hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning.