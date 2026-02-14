First major protests since capture of Maduro test Venezuela’s new leader

Teenagers make the Maduro salute on their way toward the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas. MUST CREDIT: Andrea Hernández Briceño/For The Washington Post (Andrea Hernández Briceño/For The Washington Post)

By Andrea Hernández Briceño and Ana Vanessa Herrero Washington Post

CARACAS, Venezuela - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Venezuela’s capital and across the country this week for Youth Day, asserting their right to demonstrate and calling for acting president Delcy Rodríguez to release political prisoners.

Thursday’s rallies, which proceeded peacefully, were seen as a test for the new government - the first major show of opposition in the streets since the U.S. capture Jan. 3 of President Nicolás Maduro, and since security forces made thousands of arrests in a large-scale crackdown on dissent in 2024, after Maduro claimed victory in an election that evidence shows he lost.

“We are not afraid anymore,” Zahid Reyes, 19, a student leader at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, said as he was getting ready to join a campus rally. “Venezuela has changed.”

“Amnesty now,” read banners at campus entrances.

An air of excitement prevailed, among the hundreds of students looking to give new voice to an opposition that faced increasingly harsh repression in recent years. Police and security forces cordoned off the area.

Miguel Angel Suarez, also from the Central University of Venezuela, said he was proud of students for claiming their right to protest. After Jan. 3, an opportunity opened, he said. “The fight will continue until we are heard.”

Venezuelan lawmakers are debating a mass amnesty of political prisoners, under pressure from the United States. Hundreds have been released since U.S. forces seized Maduro in a surprise raid that left at least 32 people dead - in what Venezuela’s government condemned as an illegal attack - and brought him to New York to face narco-terrorism charges, but an even larger share remain behind bars.

“I am filled with hope,” said Aryeliz Villegas, 22, a student at the university. “Whenever the country breaks down, the youth rise up.”

The demonstrations come as U.S. and Venezuelan relations are undergoing a fundamental change: President Donald Trump has forged ahead with plans to work with the authoritarian, socialist government of Maduro’s successor, Rodríguez, to open the country’s oil sector to the U.S. - while keeping at arm’s length the opposition, including Nobel laureate María Corina Machado, the key opposition leader in exile.

Many young activists say Maduro’s ouster feels like a fundamental shift, even if the opposition remains far from power. Andrea Isea, 33, a law student at the university, said the events of recent months have given her a new sense of purpose in her chosen profession. “I used to think about why I was going to all this trouble to study law in this country, but after January 3rd, I can see that there can be a future here for us students,” she said.

In downtown Caracas, Maduro loyalists held their own Youth Day celebration, with government support, calling for his return. Demonstrators said he had been kidnapped and remained the rightful president. Music from the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny blared from speakers, as organized groups - many of them teenagers in school uniforms - danced, drummed and marched under a warm sun.

Rodolfo Machado, 24, a city official focused on youth employment, said he thought Venezuela should continue “fighting against Westernism,” and that the U.S. exploits South America. “Delcy Rodríguez carries Nicolás Maduro’s mandate because she is a person who is prepared to continue fighting,” he said.