Rosie O’Donnell quietly visited the US, has no regrets about leaving

Roșie O’Donnell said she recently made a quiet return to the U.S. after very publicly moving to Ireland when President Donald Trump began his second term in office.

The comic and longtime Trump rival told Chris Cuomo on SiriusXM that she has no regrets about seeking refuge overseas.

“I was recently home for two weeks and I did not really tell anyone,” O’Donnell said Friday morning. “I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like.”

O’Donnell and Trump have a longstanding feud dating back to at least 2006 when she made fun of him while hosting the ABC talk show “The View.” The pair have exchanged numerous barbs including Trump’s comment during the 2016 presidential debate that he’s referring to “only Rosie O’Donnell” when he compares women to pigs and dogs.

O’Donnell announced in March that she had relocated to Ireland because she felt the U.S. was becoming unsafe under the new president. After spending a year in Ireland, she visited New York and spent time with her son, who’s about to become a dad. She told Cuomo she also wanted to make sure the U.S. felt “safe” because she plans to return in the summer with her daughter for a longer visit.

“I have to tell you, it feels like a very different country, a very different place to me because for a year I haven’t been watching the news,” O’Donnell said.

According to O’Donnell, Irish culture is less “scary” than life in the U.S.

“So I don’t regret leaving at all,” O’ Donnell said. “There’s a feeling that something is really wrong (in the U.S.) and no one is doing anything about it.”

O’Donnell said in October that she was applying for dual citizenship in Ireland and the U.S. Trump responded by threatening to revoke the latter.