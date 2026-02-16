By Natalie Neysa Alund, Paul Edward Parker and Michael Loria USA TODAY

At least two people were killed and three were wounded in a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Feb. 16, according to local police.

The shooting occurred ​during a high school hockey game, said Pawtucket Police Department Chief Tina Goncalves. She said the incident was related to a ⁠family dispute. The chief said the shooter appears to have died from a ‌self-inflicted gun wound.

“I can’t imagine,” Pawtucket ​Mayor Don Grebien said of what residents are going through. “These are high school kids… It has to be traumatic.”

The shooting occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, ⁠about 5 miles from Providence, the state’s ‌capital.

Goncalves said further details ‌about the victims and shooter, including the ages of the people involved, would be released later. ⁠The wounded victims were taken to an area hospital, according to the chief.

In a video from the scene ‌acquired by the Providence Journal, ‌part of the USA TODAY Network, at least a dozen shots can be heard, and spectators and athletes are ⁠seen ducking down and seeking shelter before fleeing toward ​exits.

Rhode Island Gov. ⁠Dan ​McKee said he was monitoring the shooting and in contact with law enforcement and local officials.

“I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” McKee said on X.

The ⁠FBI office in Boston said they were aware of the shooting and ready to assist police. The agency said there was no ⁠active threat. Officials advised the public to avoid the area.

USA TODAY has reached out to local and state police for additional information.