Dozens of wildfires rage in Florida amid severe drought

By Jack Prator Tampa Bay Times

Firefighters responded to a barrage of wildfires over the weekend in Hillsborough County, where heavy winds and dry brush spread one blaze across 350 acres in Wimauma.

It was the 14th wildfire that sparked in the county Sunday. Two more – one near Interstate 275 and another a few miles west – ignited after dark. More than 30 blazes broke out in nearby Polk County.

Fire officials have warned the region is in store for a dangerous brush fire season as a worsening drought grips the Tampa Bay area and much of Florida. Dry conditions have led to watering restrictions and burn bans in recent weeks.

The Wimauma fire was first reported about 2:30 p.m. near Bethlehem Cemetery, said Rob Herrin, the public safety information chief for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, the blaze had spanned just 2 acres. But 20- to 30-mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph swept its embers to the west. Fire crews dug plow lines twice, only to have embers jump the ditch and continue to spread.

With support from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa police helicopters dumping water from the air, firefighters contained the blaze by about 7 p.m.

“If it wasn’t for those air assets, I joked that it might have gone up to Thonotosassa,” Herrin said.

No one was injured in any of the 16 fires across Hillsborough County. Property damage to several outbuildings was reported, like a shed that burned down near State Road 60 and County Road 39.

There were also no injuries reported in the 30 wildfires that engulfed parts of Polk County. The largest fire on Sunday burned more than 400 acres near State Road 60 in the River Ranch area. State Road 60 was reopened around 9 p.m.

“It seems that brush fires have been a constant issue throughout the day today. I just want to remind everybody that there are serious drought conditions in Polk County,” Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith said in a news release. “These illegal recreational fires need to cease.”

Herrin also urged Hillsborough residents to take the ongoing burn ban seriously. Evening showers that followed behind strong winds Sunday did little to help fire crews, he said.

“An hour of rain doesn’t count,” he said. “I don’t think it changed any conditions at all. I’m very confident it didn’t, because all it takes is one more hot day, and all that water goes away.”

Swaths of north and central Florida, including parts of Hillsborough County, are suffering extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of the rest of the state, like Pinellas County, are in a severe or moderate drought.

Brush fires will remain a threat until at least May, when Florida’s rainy season begins to dampen soils.

“We’re still looking at, what, 3½ months of severe drought and dry and high risk for for brush fire?” Herrin said. “If we could just remind folks of this burn ban – that they can only use their grill, and that’s it – hopefully that’ll help keep the incidents down.”