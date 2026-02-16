SpaceX to compete in Pentagon contest for autonomous drone tech, Bloomberg News reports

By Jaspreet Singh Reuters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its wholly-owned subsidiary xAI are competing in a secret new Pentagon contest to produce voice-controlled, autonomous drone swarming technology, Bloomberg ​News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX, xAI and the Pentagon’s defense innovation unit did ⁠not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not independently ‌verify the report.

Texas-based SpaceX recently acquired ​xAI in a deal that combined Musk’s major space and defense contractor with the billionaire entrepreneur’s artificial intelligence startup. It occurred ahead of SpaceX’s planned ⁠initial public offering this year.

Musk’s companies ‌are reportedly among a ‌select few chosen to participate in the $100 million prize challenge initiated in January, according ⁠to the Bloomberg report.

The six-month competition aims to produce advanced swarming technology that can translate voice ‌commands into digital instructions ‌and run multiple drones, the report said.

Musk was among a group of AI and robotics researchers who ⁠wrote an open letter in 2015 that ​advocated a global ⁠ban ​on “offensive autonomous weapons,” arguing against making “new tools for killing people.”

The U.S. Defense Secretary last year outlined a new strategy to accelerate drone development ⁠and deployment by aiming to cut bureaucracy and boost domestic drone manufacturing.

The U.S. also has been seeking safe and ⁠cost-effective ways to neutralize drones, particularly around airports and large sporting events - a concern that has become more urgent ahead of the FIFA ⁠World Cup and America250 ‌anniversary celebrations this summer.

OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, ​Anthropic and ‌xAI last year won contracts that are worth ​up to $200 million each and aimed at scaling up adoption of advanced AI capabilities in the Pentagon.

