Spokane Rep. Jenny Graham will not run for re-election

Spokane Rep. Jenny Graham will not seek re-election to the statehouse.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve this community and to work toward a justice system that treats everyone with dignity and fairness,” she said in a Friday statement.

Graham did not give a reason for the decision in the statement but described it as “difficult.”

A representative for Graham said on Monday she wasn’t immediately available for an interview.

Former Spokane city Councilman Jonathan Bingle announced Monday he will run for Graham’s seat. “Jenny Graham has faithfully served the people of the 6th District with conviction and courage,” Bingle wrote in a press release. “She has been a strong advocate for our region and a consistent voice for her values.”

First elected in 2018, Graham drew criticism in 2020 for threatening a reporter after he wrote a story about her sharing conspiracy theories on Facebook. Her district included West, parts of Medical Lake and Airway Heights.

Graham’s term will end at the end of this year.