Stocks dip on AI jitters, gold slides as US-Iran talks progress

By Stephen Culp Reuters

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped in early trade on Tuesday, while gold slid as investors continued to wrestle with the pros and cons of the artificial intelligence boom and nuclear talks progressed between the United States and Iran.

The three main U.S. stock indexes reversed earlier tentative gains, while the dollar gained strength and gold slipped to ​a one-week low.

Worries that companies are over-investing in AI and the extent to which the nascent technology could disrupt labor markets have been contributing to investor jitters in recent weeks. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was a clear underperformer.

“The conversation ⁠about AI rose to the top of market concerns about two weeks ago, regarding the negative effect on employment in a broad variety of industries, and it’s ‌continuing,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, ​Virginia. “There’s a lot of validity in that AI will result in less demand for certain types of workers. It clearly has affected the tone of the market over the last couple of weeks.”

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr is expected to speak on “Artificial Intelligence and the Labor Market” later in the day, while San Francisco Fed President Mary ⁠Daly is slated to speak on AI and the economy.

The United States and Iran ‌have reached an understanding regarding the “guiding principles” ‌in continuing negotiations over their nuclear dispute, while stressing that a deal is not necessarily imminent, according to Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

“It’s an optimistic starting point,” Tuz added. “It’s way too early ⁠to tell, but the fact that they’re talking and haven’t gotten more aggressive is positive.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 319.99 points, or 0.64%, to 49,181.86, the S&P 500 fell 58.83 points, or 0.85%, to 6,778.24 and the Nasdaq Composite ‌fell 262.64 points, or 1.15%, to 22,286.53.

European investors ‌kept an eye on U.S.-Iran talks while assessing the extent to which AI could reshape business models.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe fell 7.68 points, or 0.74%, to 1,034.96.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.02%, while Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ⁠fell 0.01 points, or 0.00%.

Emerging market stocks fell 2.34 points, or 0.15%, to 1,555.52. MSCI’s broadest index of ​Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.04% ⁠higher to ​796.06, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 239.92 points, or 0.42%, to 56,566.49.

The dollar held gains as markets looked ahead to the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting, which could hold clues regarding the central bank’s path forward with respect to interest rate cuts.

The dollar index, which measures ⁠the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.45% to 97.54, with the euro down 0.37% at $1.1806.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.23% to 153.86.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 2.86% to $66,873.69. Ethereum declined 2.4% to $1,950.90.

U.S. Treasury yields ⁠were mixed in the wake of weaker British economic data and as traders continued to monitor the likely path of Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.7 basis points to 4.039%, from 4.056% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond yield fell 2.9 basis points to 4.6701% from 4.699% late on ⁠Friday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step ‌with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 1.2 basis points to ​3.422%, from 3.41% late ‌on Friday.

Crude oil prices dipped as supply concerns were eased after news of progress between the U.S. and ​Iran.

U.S. crude fell 1.53% to $61.93 a barrel and Brent fell to $66.89 per barrel, down 2.56% on the day.

Gold prices touched a one-week low on cooling safe-haven demand, moving in opposition to the strengthening greenback.

Spot gold fell 2.56% to $4,865.59 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 3.31% to $4,855.90 an ounce.