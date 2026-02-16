Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jared E. Granville Martin, of Cranbrook, B.C., and Stefanie J. Mueller, of Spokane.

Joram M. Wanjau and Esther Y. Kamuasi, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan J. Naresh, of Colbert, and Alison S. Day, of Spokane.

Kyle D. Terrell, of Spokane Valley, and Hannah O. McElroy, of Spokane.

Devan C. Nelson and Kimberly B. Smith, both of Cheney.

Brooke M. Vance and Mikaela R. Pilant, both of Spokane.

Nathan R. Leitz and Megan L. Finch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Revive Counseling Spokane PLLC v. Zachary Rossman, restitution of premises.

Lakeside Electric v. Jacob Rios, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Dulce Lee, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harland D. Douglass and Deanne Malcom v. Keith Scribner, Commercial Equities LLC and Cornerstone Equities LLC, complaint.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Legacy Roofing and Gregory Wallace Legacy, complaint.

Riley Flynn v. Jessica Day and Pat D. Day, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Macurdy, Crystal D. and Christopher W.

Melius, Tracy R. and Wesley J.

Jensen, Heather M. and Trevor M.

Voss, Kelley B. and Kelli M.

Whiteman, Cassie A. L. and Cash, Larry D.

Rowland, Cark L. and Gay, Taylor T.

Sparks, Ravyn P. and Chanze D.

Husak, Liubov and Hinz, David

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jewel D. Tatom, 53; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic assault.

James M. Miller, 38; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Michael A. Orman, 45; $700 restitution, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John E. Lassey, 70; $700 restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael J. Carr, 55; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Amanda M. Harris, 47; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree reckless burning.

Luis Jimenez Miguel, 22; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brandon T. Kaser, 29; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Corey B. Morrell, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.