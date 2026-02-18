Ferguson and Republicans want a sales tax exemption on diapers in Washington. Democrats in the Legislature aren’t yet sold.

OLYMPIA – As legislation to institute an income tax on millionaires makes its way through the Legislature, much of the discussion from Democratic lawmakers has centered on how to spend the estimated $3.5 billion a year the tax is expected to bring in when it takes effect in 2029.

A day after the state Senate passed its version of the legislation, Gov. Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday he wants to see around $1.9 billion of the money collected each year returned to residents via tax breaks and cuts.

In addition to a state sales tax exemption for hygiene products, Ferguson said he wants the legislation to go further to provide tax relief.

“All diapers and baby products should be exempt from the sales tax,” Ferguson said, estimating the exemption would cost around $200 million a year.

Democratic lawmakers, however, remain unsure on the idea and rejected a Republican proposal to adopt it on the Senate floor earlier this week. Ahead of the bill’s passage in the chamber Monday, state Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, introduced an amendment that would have exempted adult and baby diapers from sales tax.

“We all know the struggle, especially for hardworking families,” Torres said on the Senate floor. “And if we want to make life more affordable, we keep using the word affordable, well, this is actually putting our words into action.”

The amendment was rejected through a voice vote ahead of the bill’s final passage. Although a record of how each member voted on the amendment was not taken, it appeared that the vote fell along party lines, with the chamber’s Democrats voting against and Republicans in favor.

State Sen. Noel Frame, D-Ballard, rose in opposition, though she specified she was against it “today” and that “conversations are ongoing” about how to spend the revenue from the tax.

“Today I’m asking for a no, but the conversation will continue,” Frame said.

Frame noted that in recent years, the Legislature increased aid through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to cover the cost of diapers. According to data from the Department of Social and Health Services, the program had about 35,900 monthly cases in fiscal year 2025, representing about 93,900 people. On average, recipients receive $618.33 in monthly benefits through the program.

“So we have addressed this for our lowest income families in our state, Frame said. “But for this broader exemption, I’m asking for a no vote today.”

During a media availability on Wednesday, Democratic leadership said they would consider the governor’s proposals to spend revenue from the tax, including the tax exemption for diapers.

“We’re happy to have his ideas in the mix. Our members are interested in those, and our members have other ideas as well that they’re interested in exploring,” House Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle, said Wednesday. “We welcome his suggestions, and we’ll be working hard to see what we can incorporate.”