No. 11 Gonzaga takes on San Francisco at Chase Center | Live updates

Second half

12:04 – GU 62, USF 42: Saint-Supery lobs an ally-oop to Grant-Foster, then Fogle finds Ike inside for an easy basket and the Dons call timeout.

Zags have made 9 of 13 attempts from the field in the second half to build a 20-point lead. Making things look easy at the Chase Center.

15:07 – GU 53, USF 38: Ike gets a steal and is fouled by Fuchs at the U16 media timeout.

Zags stay hot out of halftime, making 5 of 8 attempts from the field, including five points from Miller, who knocked down GU’s third 3-pointer of the game.

Halftime

Davis Fogle put an exclamation point on a strong finish to the first half with a breakaway dunk to put Gonzaga ahead of San Francisco 41-29 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Zags trailed 17-14 midway through the period, before Emmanual Innocenti shook them out of a four-minute scoring drought. GU made 12 of 14 attempts from there to take a commanding lead.

Graham Ike has been effective as ever, leading with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field. Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle add seven points apiece.

USF has struggled on offense, making 11 of 30 attempts from the field and committing nine turnovers. The Dons do have a 20-14 rebounding advantage.

First half

3:48 – GU 29, USF 21: Saint-Supery knocks down the Zags’ first 3-pointer of the game, and Fogle hits a jumper ahead of the U4 media timeout.

Zags have now hit their last seven attempts from the field after going the previous four minutes scoreless.

6:00 – GU 22, USF 19: Innocenti revives the Zags’ offense with a quick six-point burst to retake the lead. USF calls timeout.

Ike leads GU with eight points, Innocenti adds six and Saint-Supery has four.

8:32 – USF 17, GU 14: Riley hits a 3-pointer in transition and Mark Few calls a timeout with the Dons on an 11-0 run. Zags have not scored in over four minutes, missing their last five shots and turning the ball over twice.

Bad stretch for the Zags, who are being outrebounded 17-6 and are 0 of 5 on 3-pointers.

10:49 – GU 14, USF 8: Dons snap a lengthy scoring drought ahead of the U12 media timeout. GU taking advantage of some sloppy USF play, up to six turnovers.

Zags 6 of 14 from the field, Dons 4 of 15.

14:13 – GU 10, USF 6: Zags take an early lead behind four points apiece from Saint-Supery and Ike. USF’s Riley is called for a foul at the first media timeout.

Four steals and some close Dons misses helping Gonzaga in the early going.

18:17 – GU 2, USF 0: Saint-Supery opens the scoring with a jumper off the left wing. The freshman guard from Spain is making his first start in conference play.

19:31 – GU 0, USF 0: Innocenti gets a steal on the first possession, but misses a 1-on-1 contested layup on the other end. We’re underway at the Chase Center.

Starting 5’s

Gonzaga: Mario Saint-Supery, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti, Jalen Warley, Graham Ike.

First start for Saint-Supery since Dec. 21 vs. #Oregon. Braeden Smith started last 14 games.

San Francisco: Ryan Beasley, Legend Smiley, Tyrone Riley, Barry Wang, David Fuchs.

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is back on the road as they look to secure the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

The No. 11 Bulldogs (25-2, 13-1 WCC) will play the San Francisco Dons (15-13, 7-8) tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Gonzaga took a half-game lead over Santa Clara with a win over the Broncos on Saturday and leads Saint Mary’s by a game with four to play.

Gonzaga is a 14½-point favorite and has won 34 straight against San Francisco, though four of the last 10 meetings have been decided by single digits, including a two-point win earlier this season in Spokane.

The Dons snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 92-79 win over San Diego. This season has come as a disappointment for a USF team that has finished third in the WCC in back-to-back seasons.

Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the night.

Game preview

