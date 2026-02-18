Salvation Army reopens Hope Market food pantry ‘to make sure all of Spokane succeeds’

The Hope Market food pantry officially opened Wednesday. Cutting the ribbon are David Cain and wife Kelly Cain, both corps officers in the Salvation Army. (Cannon Barnett/The Spokesman-Review)

The newly remodeled Hope Market food pantry officially opened Wednesday, boasting around twice the shopping space and perishable food displays, in Spokane.

The renovations have been in the works for the past six or so months, funded by a nearly $500,000 city grant. Complete with a new waiting room, grocery carts and grocery store-style backstock doors, Salvation Army Capt. David Cain said the space will act as “the starting place for hope within our organization.”

“I see in our organization and we recognize that if we just give food out that that can be great,” Cain said. “But the Salvation Army’s goal – our focus, our laser-sharp vision – is to invite folks in that are in crisis and crack the door of hope. Because hope is the agent that offers a progression towards life change.”

Serving around 100 households per week, Cain said the food pantry moves 100,000 pounds of food per month, largely from donors and food rescue programs to families. The food pantry can mean the difference between making rent or not, for some.

“I mean, it’s not rocket science – groceries are more expensive, so people are struggling,” he said, adding that populations like seniors on a fixed income in particular rely heavily on the support.

Cain said that anybody in the community is eligible to get food from the pantry twice a month. It is located at 204 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane.

Debbie Hawley was one of the first shoppers in the new facility Tuesday. She has been using the Salvation Army’s food services for the past five years or so. She likes that the new building is roomier.

A nursing assistant since she was 15, the now-67-year-old Hawley is a single mother and primary caretaker to her 44-year-old disabled son.

“I’m a single parent, and so I don’t make a whole lot. It’s just me and my son,” she said. “I’m very grateful for them.”

Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Telis was one of multiple city officials at the opening event.

“We fund a lot of programs like this because our core mission is to make sure all of Spokane succeeds,” she said. “This benefits everybody. We’re all part of the society, we’re all together. And taking care of those in crisis helps all of us feel safer and more welcome.”