Weather report reveal chance of light snow showers

Spokane’s low-snow winter isn’t showing signs of shift despite a bit of snow Wednesday morning.

The Spokane International Airport received 1.5 inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, though some places, particularly south and west, got more, according to the National Weather Service.

Since July 1, Spokane has gotten 15.5 inches of snow, 22.7 inches less than normal.

No significant snow is in the forecast for Spokane in the next few days, though there is a chance of isolated snow showers Thursday, up to an inch, said Daniel Butler, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Butler said the rest of the week after Thursday night looks dry and that the next opportunity for precipitation won’t be until Monday morning.

Highs are expected to remain in the mid-30s throughout the day and in the mid-20s throughout the night until Friday. The weekend, Butler said, will see the region warm up slightly, as temperatures climb into the 40-degree range.

“So coldest nights are the next three (nights),” Butler said. “And then it kind of warms up a little bit after that.”

Wind gusts are expected to remain at or below 15 mph starting Wednesday and lasting until Monday. Butler said temperatures for this time of year are about 5 degrees below what they usually are because of a cold front that passed through a few days ago, leaving a lingering air mass behind as it filtered through the Northwest. With the new system coming in over the weekend and into next week, some warmer air is expected to return.

“Visibility could kind of fluctuate pretty rapidly, so kind of be prepared for those fluctuations,” Butler said, in terms of the forecast for the rest of this week. “Don’t drive with cruise control on. Leave more distance between the car in front of you and yourself.”