Murray, other Democrats to skip Trump’s State of the Union while Baumgartner invites Walla Walla teacher

WASHINGTON – When President Donald Trump speaks to House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday for his first official State of the Union address since returning to office, some Northwest Democrats plan to skip the spectacle and counter it with their own messaging efforts.

Sen. Patty Murray announced Thursday that she will deliver her own address to Washingtonians on Tuesday afternoon, before the State of the Union airs in primetime. In a post on social media, the Washington Democrat called Trump “a disgrace” and “easily the most corrupt President in American history by a long shot.”

“I’m not attending his State of the Union to listen to him ramble and lie,” Murray said. “Instead, I’ll be sharing the ways he’s hurting hardworking Americans.”

A year after Democrats who attended Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress were widely panned for responding to the president’s triumphal speech by holding up small signs with words like “false” and “save Medicaid,” some in the party are taking a different approach this year. Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle and Emily Randall of Bremerton are among at least 19 Democratic lawmakers holding a “People’s State of the Union” rally on the National Mall organized by MoveOn, a left-wing advocacy group, and the progressive media company MeidasTouch.

In a statement, Jayapal said Trump and his administration “have been engaged in a major cover-up and corruption scheme” and she “will be standing with people who are actually fighting to make our country a better place to live.”

Murray’s address, which will be live-streamed on YouTube, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. The Democrats’ rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. Pacific, an hour before the State of the Union will be broadcast nationwide.

Each member of Congress is allowed to invite a guest to watch the president’s address from the gallery above the House chamber. For the second consecutive year, Rep. Michael Baumgartner has invited an Eastern Washington teacher to attend through his “Classroom to the Capitol” contest. This year, the Spokane Republican’s guest is Bill Plucker of Walla Walla High School.

“Bill Plucker represents the very best of Eastern Washington – a teacher, coach, and veteran who has dedicated his life to shaping the next generation of citizens and leaders,” Baumgartner said in a statement. “I’m honored to have him join me at the State of the Union as a testament to the impact great educators have on our communities.”

Following years of tradition, Democrats who plan to attend Trump’s address are using their guests to send a message about the president’s policies. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington has invited her fellow Democrat Steve Hobbs, Washington’s secretary of state.

In a press conference in Seattle on Thursday, Cantwell said she invited the state’s top election official “to bring attention in Washington, D.C. to Washington’s voter laws, our unbelievable participation in vote-by-mail and why my colleagues have to stop the SAVE Act,” referring to the bill House Republicans passed Feb. 11 that would make sweeping changes to the nation’s voting processes, including by requiring Americans to show a passport or birth certificate when registering to vote.

Although she won’t be attending the State of the Union, Randall gave her guest ticket to Sharlene Rochard, a victim of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the congresswoman’s spokeswoman said.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Democrat who represents a district northeast of Seattle, will attend the State of the Union as a member of House Democratic leadership, her spokesman said. Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue was undecided about attending the address while Rep. Rick Larsen of Everett won’t attend, according to their spokespeople.

Washington’s other Democratic representatives – Reps. Kim Schrier of Sammamish, Marilyn Strickland of Tacoma and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of southwest Washington – didn’t respond when asked about the lawmakers’ plans. The State of the Union address will be broadcast on most major channels and live-streamed online starting at 6 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday.