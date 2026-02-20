Sandpoint’s Litehouse Inc. changes name

Officials at Sandpoint-based Litehouse Inc. announced this week that the name of the company that makes popular salad dressings has been changed to Litehouse Foods.

What began 62 years ago as a regional manufacturer has now evolved into a multibrand company serving grocery retailers and distributors, according to a news release. The Litehouse portfolio includes salad dressings, sauces, condiments, cheese, dips and specialty items.

“We’re a company that continues to evolve with our consumers, customers, suppliers, and our employee owners, and we are different than we were just a few years ago,” Litehouse CEO Kelly Prior said in a news release. “This isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about clearly articulating who we’ve become, so our teams, our partners, and our consumers can feel it in everything we do.”

The Litehouse portfolio of brands includes Litehouse, Organicville, Veggiecraft, Sky Valley and it also has partnered-licensed brands including Flavortown and Zaxbys.

Litehouse has plants in Sandpoint, in Hurrricane, Utah, and in Danville, Virginia. The transition into Litehouse Foods will not interrupt operations in any of its plants, which will remain fully staffed, according to the release.