Sandpoint’s Litehouse Inc. changes name

Sandpoint-based Litehouse Inc. has changed its name to Litehouse Foods but will continue making the salad dressings and sauces that built its business over the past 62 years. (Courtesy of Litehouse Foods)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

Officials at Sandpoint-based Litehouse Inc. announced this week that the name of the company that makes popular salad dressings has been changed to Litehouse Foods.

What began 62 years ago as a regional manufacturer has now evolved into a multibrand company serving grocery retailers and distributors, according to a news release. The Litehouse portfolio includes salad dressings, sauces, condiments, cheese, dips and specialty items.

“We’re a company that continues to evolve with our consumers, customers, suppliers, and our employee owners, and we are different than we were just a few years ago,” Litehouse CEO Kelly Prior said in a news release. “This isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about clearly articulating who we’ve become, so our teams, our partners, and our consumers can feel it in everything we do.”

The Litehouse portfolio of brands includes Litehouse, Organicville, Veggiecraft, Sky Valley and it also has partnered-licensed brands including Flavortown and Zaxbys.

Litehouse has plants in Sandpoint, in Hurrricane, Utah, and in Danville, Virginia. The transition into Litehouse Foods will not interrupt operations in any of its plants, which will remain fully staffed, according to the release.