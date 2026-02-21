Eric Dane’s girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff pays tribute to late actor

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Eric Dane’s girlfriend, photographer and director Janell Shirtcliff, paid tribute to the late actor Saturday with several tender glimpses at their relationship, following his death on Thursday from ALS.

The “Habit” filmmaker, 42, shared multiple photos that clearly show the pair enjoying each other’s company.

Among the most touching moments are an image of Dane kissing the top of her head, a black-and-white photo that features the actor heartily laughing as he sits beside Shirtcliff, and a video of the couple joking around as they sing Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing.”

Shirtcliff didn’t caption any of the photos and otherwise not publicly spoken about Dane’s death.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star, 53, announced in April that he’d been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The month prior, actress Rebecca Gayheart — with whom he tied the knot in 2004 — filed to dismiss their 2018 divorce petition. Dane and the “Jawbreaker” star shared daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Gayheart wrote in a December essay for The Cut that the love she and Dane now shared “may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love.”

In June, Dane and Shirtcliff made headlines when they went public with their relationship at the premiere of his Prime Video series “Countdown.”

That same day, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had been in an on-and-off-relationship for more than three years.

“Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him,” the insider said. “They’re extremely close and mean a great deal to one another.”⁠