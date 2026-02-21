This day in history: Eastern Washington president addressed racism on campus. Man confessed he killed game warden

Eastern Washington State College President Emerson C. Shuck responded to accusations of racism on campus with the following statement, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Feb. 21, 2026. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1976: Eastern Washington State College President Emerson C. Shuck responded to accusations of racism on campus with the following statement: “If prejudice, stereotyping, fear and ignorance can be successfully struggled with anywhere, it ought to be on a college campus … devoted solely to the support of teaching and learning,” he said in a written statement. “Those who do not share this commitment should go elsewhere.”

He promised to change the policies and personal behavior of the faculty and student body if racism surfaced.

His statement was prompted by charges of racism from the college’s Black students. The Black Student Union requested a stronger affirmative action program, a Black administrator, and better access to the president’s office.

From 1926: Roland Van Blaricom confessed to shooting to death deputy game warden Edward Jarisch (also spelled Jarrish) near Camden in southern Pend Oreille County on Feb. 17, 1926, but claimed he never intended to kill him.

He “fired one shot without putting his rifle to his shoulder to scare the man.” But the bullet struck Jarisch in the neck. Van Blaricom said that he and his brother Everett had been hunting deer and were following a wounded deer down a snowy trail.

When they saw a man approaching within 15 feet, Roland claimed he said. “I do not know who you are and do not want to know, but I am going this way and you are going that.”

The man, Jarisch, started down the hill the other way, but when Roland noticed he was armed, he fired what he claimed was intended as a warning shot.