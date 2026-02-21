US accepts Iran’s bid to maintain uranium enrichment, ISNA says

By Arsalan Shahla Bloomberg

U.S. officials have accepted Iran’s red line of continuing to enrich uranium, the semiofficial Iranian Students’ News Agency quoted one of the country’s diplomats as saying.

The idea that Iran would completely stop nuclear enrichment was dismissed during the recent U.S. talks in Geneva, according to the diplomat, whom ISNA did not identify but described as familiar with the discussions. Instead, the official said negotiations are focused on the technical components of Tehran’s atomic program, such as the location, level and number of uranium centrifuges, ISNA reported.

The unnamed diplomat’s remarks echo comments Friday by Iranian Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi, who told MS Now that the U.S. hasn’t asked for zero enrichment and that both sides are seeking a “fast deal.”

U.S. and Iranian officials met in Geneva on Tuesday for their second round of Oman-mediated talks, as President Donald Trump continues to bolster U.S. military assets in the Middle East. Trump this week said he is considering a limited strike on Iran after setting a deadline roughly targeting early next month to reach a deal and avert potential U.S. attacks.

The diplomat said a regional arrangement to enrich uranium isn’t currently under discussion and dismissed suggestions that Iran would agree to relocate the nuclear material abroad, according to ISNA.

Both sides reported progress after the latest meeting, though no date has been set for a third round of talks. Araghchi said that Tuesday’s discussions led to a general understanding and could move toward the drafting of an agreement.