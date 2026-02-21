Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrii Shutovskyi and Valeriia Niedieva, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pintail Investments LLC v. Rachel M. Patnode, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Thomas M. Colwell, et al., restitution of premises.

Andrew Schockley v. Tyler Carson, et al., restitution of premises.

Genessa Cebriak, et al. v. Ashten Watson, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Isimeli Vakaloloma, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Stephanie Maines, money claimed owed.

Ruby Apartments LLC v. Cecil K. Condon, restitution of premises.

JVC 5 Enterprises LLC v. Thomas A. Griffin, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Louis Wallace, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Joy Sims, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Jill Swanson, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Richard W. Myers, money claimed owed.

Rebecca Napoli v. Carrie Redd, complaint for damages.

Jordan Szep v. Big Creek Land Co. LLC, Riverside Place LLC, Riverside Place 2 LLC and Color Masters Painting Wash. Inc., complaint for personal injury.

Glacier Supply Group LLC v. Jodan McMullin, complaint.

Wendy Lee v. Vicky Strandberg, William Harvey and Wesley McCarty, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mumford, Charinrat and Kyle G.

Ginn, Kayla E. and Bahn, Torey M.

Moore, Kimberlee S. and Reach, Daniel R.

Deri, Jessica A. and Travis S.

Blackwell, Taylor S. and Crisalli, Justin A.

Barrey, Ariana B. C. and Luke W.

Mohammad Salim, Nur A. B. and Pru, Hsa K.

Cossey, Jessica M. and David G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambeln

Jacob R. Maurer, 40; $2,740.28 restitution, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft and money laundering.

Dontae M. McClure, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kevin W. Beaver, 35; 45 months in prison, 45 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Brandon L. Johnson, 37; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Richard Perry, 36; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness.

Theresa S. Murray, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Terrell M. Waggoner, 46; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Trevor R. McClure, 34; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Sandra A. Harness, 48; $15 restitution, 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and criminal mischief.

Lambic K. Muntu, 29; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Meadow Raine-Jones, also known as Nicole L. Smith, 38; 34 months in prison, 28 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and residential burglary, after pleading guilty to first-degree domestic arson, domestic stalking, stalking and second-degree animal cruelty.

Harriet L. Abrahamson, 33; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and harassment.

Rans R. Carroll, 43; $100 restitution, 61 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Phillippe A. Baker, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Daniel J. Jones, 34; 78 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle homicide while reckless driving.

Jason A. Bendixen, 44; 13 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Justin R. Allen, 43; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Robert L. Wise, 44; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Kaele Y. Pritchett, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Linda R. Martin, Colville; debts of $31,044.

Parker R. Davis-Teskey and Emma R. Metzger, Liberty Lake; debts $434,005.

Zachary R. Frederick and KaLynn M. Ritdecha, Spokane; debts of $305,226.

Sylvia L. McCoy, Deer Park; debts of $213,940.

Marya M. Alkadi, Airway Heights; debts of $30,962.

Brian O. Birren, Spokane; debts of $145,565.

Jacob L. and Johanna C. Walbrun, Spokane Valley; debts of $567,404.

Darren L. Brock and Lori A. Nelson, Cheney; debts of $214,556.

Mars Logistics, LLC, Newport; debts of $128,799.

Liam Grace, Spokane; debts of $69,634.

Christopher D. Dillon, Medical Lake; debts of $64,094.

Laquan D. and Kaylea J. Walton, Spokane; debts of $544,311.

James A. Andrews, Spokane Valley; debts of $158,753.

Pedro Garibaldi and Veronica Sanchez Guizar, Medical Lake; debts of $85,380.

Micheal L. Brummett, Spokane; debts of $72,931.

Wage-earner petitions

Peter L. Kalenga, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Flora A. Limberhand, 44; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan J. H. Kennedy, 44; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

William D. Stone, 43; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, third-degree theft.

Neil C. Thacker, 33; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sarah E. Price, 30; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael I. Vlasyuk, 23; 12 hours of community service, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

George R. Young, 39; 12 months of probation, second-degree animal cruelty and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Melanie M. Anest, 49; 16 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Erin G. Plunkett, 28; 12 hours of community service, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Raymond M. Rodriguez, 22; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Corey A. Sawyer, 24; 12 hours of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin L. Seymour, 42; 30 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, driving while intoxicated.