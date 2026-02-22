Greenland says ‘no thank you’ to Trump hospital boat

By Francesca Chambers USA Today

WASHINGTON – Greenland rejected a seemingly impromptu plan by Donald Trump to send a hospital boat to the island he’s trying to acquire, saying in a searing statement that the U.S. president should respect the territory’s sovereignty and stop needling it on social ​media.

“It’s a no thank you from here,” Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said. “President Trump’s idea of sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted.”

The statement ⁠followed Trump’s announcement in a Feb. 21 social media post that he planned to send a hospital vessel to ‌Greenland to care for sick residents of the ​Arctic island, whom he said weren’t receiving treatment.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick and not being ⁠taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump said, ‌referring to his special envoy ‌to the island.

His comments reignited tension with Greenland over the administration’s aggressive push to purchase the self-governing territory of Denmark. Trump backed down ⁠from a threat to launch a military invasion following congressional blowback, tumbling stock prices and criticism from America’s closest allies. In place of that effort, ‌Trump said the United States had ‌agreed on a framework with Denmark that provides “total access” to Greenland. Further details on the deal have yet to emerge.

“We are always open to dialogue and cooperation – ⁠also with the USA. But please talk to us instead of ​just making more or less ⁠random statements ​on social media. Dialogue and cooperation require respect for the fact that decisions about our country are made here at home,” Nielsen said.

Trump’s announcement appeared to have been prompted by Joint Arctic Command’s announcement earlier in ⁠the day that the Danish Navy evacuated a crew member from an American submarine to receive urgent medical treatment at a hospital in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

In his statement, ⁠Nielsen indirectly referred to the incident, saying that Greenland has a public healthcare system in which treatment is free for its citizens.

“That is a deliberate choice – and a fundamental part of our society. That is not how ⁠it works in the USA, where it ‌costs money to see a doctor,” he said.

The White ​House did not ‌immediately respond to a request for comment on Nielsen’s remarks and has ​not said what vessel was sent to Greenland or provided details about its status or location.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect