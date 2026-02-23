Blizzard dumps over 15 inches of snow on NYC as state of emergency continues

Snow piles up in Times Square during a blizzard Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)

By Josephine Stratman, Evan Simko-Bednarski and Rocco Parascandola New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – The historic blizzard pummeling New York City with a triple wallop of gusting winds, freezing temperatures and more than 15 inches of snow brought the five boroughs to a near standstill Monday.

Central Park had accumulated 15.1 inches of snow by 7 a.m. Monday, with snow forecast to continue through midday.

There were no immediate reports of storm-related deaths. But some 200,000 customers lost power in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, according to poweroutage.us.

Most of the outages in the city are in Queens, where 10,766 customers are without power. Staten Island has 1,771 outages, followed by 303 in Brooklyn.

Many public school students were thrilled, their mid-winter recess extended by at least one day, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani granting them a full snow day, with no word yet if classes will resume Tuesday. Monday is the city’s first full snow day with no remote learning since before the COVID pandemic.

Mamdani reiterated in a 1010 WINS hit Monday morning that the city decided to have a “good old-fashioned” snow day because kids and teachers “were coming back from a week of being off, and so that meant that they didn’t all have the technology in advance of what would otherwise have been a remote learning day.”

The mayor declared a state of emergency Sunday, urging New Yorkers to stay home if possible and use public transit if they have to move around. A travel ban on all vehicles except first responders, sanitation plows and other emergency vehicles remains in effect until noon Monday.

Sanitation Department workers had as of 5:30 a.m. Monday done a first plow on 99.3% of NYC streets and emergency snow shovelers have cleared hundreds of crosswalks, fire hydrants and bus stops, Mamdani said. Extra homeless outreach workers were also deployed under the city’s Code Blue status.

Around 2,600 Sanitation Department employees were working 12 hour shifts, with 500 emergency snow shovelers out Sunday night and over 800 Monday morning starting at 8 a.m, the mayor said in a News 12 appearance.

“What we’ve done is utilize every single tool that we found to be effective last time around, and then enhanced it,” Mamdani said, nodding to the snowstorm that pummeled the city in late January.

Power problems in the Rockaways in Queens shut down the Rockaway Shuttle overnight and the Staten Island Railway was suspended in both directions due to the weather.

Elsewhere in the subway system, delays plagued service and sparked some service changes – C train service was suspended but the A train was running local Monday morning, making all C train stops.

Buses were moving slower than usual despite the streets and avenues being repeatedly plowed since the storm picked up steam Sunday evening.

NYC Ferry service was suspended but the Staten Island Ferry continued operations on a modified schedule.

All service on the Long Island Rail Road remained suspended Monday morning, along with rail and bus service operated by NJ Transit. That includes Metro-North’s west-of-Hudson service on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines.

Metro-North’s east-of-Hudson service on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines was still running Monday morning with delays.

Snow totals have varied, from 12 to 18 inches in different parts of the city, as well as in the New York suburbs and New Jersey.