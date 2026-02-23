‘Shelter in place’ advisory expanded for Americans in Mexico
WASHINGTON − The U.S. State Department has expanded a shelter-in-place advisory for Americans in Mexico to include popular tourist destinations amid escalating violence after the killing of a powerful drug cartel leader in a military operation.
Americans in Jalisco state, which includes Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara; Tamaulipas state, which includes Reynosa and other municipalities; and areas of Michoacan state, Guerrero state, and Nuevo Leon state should remain in place due to security operations, road blockages and criminal activity, the U.S. government previously said.
The advisory has since expanded to include Baja California state, including Tijuana, Tecate and Ensenada; Quintana Roo state, including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum; as well as Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Zacatecas and other areas.
The warnings came after Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” died in a Feb. 22 military operation that Mexico carried out in coordination with the United States.
President Donald Trump has issued repeated warnings from that he was looking to conduct land strikes on the cartels inside Mexico.
Airlines also canceled flights in the immediate aftermath of the raid. At a Feb. 23 news conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said flights were expected to resume on Monday, Feb. 23, or Tuesday, Feb. 24.
“While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with most domestic and international flights cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations,” the U.S. embassy and consulates in Mexico said.
Americans seeking help from a U.S. embassy or consulate can call 1-888-407-4747 in the US and Canada, or +1 202-501-4444 from abroad.