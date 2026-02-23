‘Shelter in place’ advisory expanded for Americans in Mexico

By Francesca Chambers USA TODAY

WASHINGTON − The U.S. State Department has expanded a shelter-in-place advisory for Americans in Mexico to include popular tourist destinations amid escalating violence after the killing of a powerful drug ​cartel leader in a military operation.

Americans in Jalisco state, which includes Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara; Tamaulipas state, which includes Reynosa ⁠and other municipalities; and areas of Michoacan state, Guerrero state, and ‌Nuevo Leon state should remain in place ​due to security operations, road blockages and criminal activity, the U.S. government previously said.

The advisory has since expanded to include Baja California state, including Tijuana, Tecate and ⁠Ensenada; Quintana Roo state, including Cancun, ‌Cozumel, Playa del Carmen ‌and Tulum; as well as Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Zacatecas and other areas.

The warnings came after ⁠Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” died in a Feb. 22 ‌military operation that Mexico ‌carried out in coordination with the United States.

President Donald Trump has issued repeated warnings from that he was ⁠looking to conduct land strikes on the cartels ​inside Mexico.

Airlines also ⁠canceled flights ​in the immediate aftermath of the raid. At a Feb. 23 news conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said flights were expected to resume on Monday, ⁠Feb. 23, or Tuesday, Feb. 24.

“While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations, with most domestic and international flights ⁠cancelled in both Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta. Some businesses have suspended operations,” the U.S. embassy and ⁠consulates in Mexico said.

Americans seeking ‌help from a U.S. embassy or ​consulate can ‌call 1-888-407-4747 in the US and Canada, or +1 202-501-4444 ​from abroad.