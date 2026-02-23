Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ezaih F. Carrillo Aguilar and Emma N. Zarate Vasquez, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Sweeney and Cornelia M. Hobbs, both of Liberty Lake.

German E. Nunez and Taylor I. Rickard, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Gainer and Shawn A. Carter, both of Cheney.

Jacob M. Dahm and Maizee A. Duffield, both of Spokane.

Austin M. White and Avery J. Moore, both of Poplarville, Miss.

Eric J. Peluso and Rachel L. Maddox, both of Spokane Valley.

Curtis Hampton and Pamela K. Wilson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Clare View Seniors Apartments LP v. Nolan Delcambre, restitution of premises.

7001 7025 Atlantic LLC v. Dennis Sprayberry, restitution of premises.

Pine Acres MHP LLC v. Jeremy Burnham, et al., restitution of premises.

William C. Boyd, et al. v. Brandon Grajeda, et al., restitution of premises.

Jacob Wardell v. Walter Styer, et al., seeking quiet title.

Debra Bryan v. Grocery Outlet Inc. and Dunway Markets Corp., complaint.

Cayla D. Heritage v. Stephen W. Trefts, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bettigole, Diane L. and Johnson, Jaime R.

Sierra, Ruben A. and Nicole L.

Avery, Christine M. and Jeffrey D.

Comstock, Rebecca K. and Wiese, Arthur J.

Skaugstad Clark, Tamara K. and Clark, Thomas O.

Knutsen, Jonathan S. and Leah

Roberts, Tracy M. and Matthew A.

Goldmeer, Nicole R. and Devon A.

McCoy, Angelique M. and Willis R.

Summa, Shawn D. and Whitman, Danielle B.

Bravo, Danne and Matthew

Lucas, Taucia L. and Dusty J.

Chaffee, Shaun P. and Lebsock, Crystal R.

Dye, Brenton H. and Sarah A. T.

Hogan, Amberly A. and Michael B.

Fleenor, Marilyn M. and Michael P.

Engelson, Tricia L. and Kiel R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Anitra E. Renaud, also known as Anitra E. Whitford, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Hussein M. M. A. Hassan, 23; 26 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree assault and third-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Kyiesha A. Tensley, 27; $15 restitution, 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Jeramie I. Allen, 49; $340 restitution, 50 months in prison with credit given for 240 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree assault.

Jackson S. Peterson, 22; 15 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days in jail converted to 12 days of community service, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Randy R. Chaparro, 33; 160 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Monte W. Bjornstad, 70; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree theft.

Ian W. Campbell, 55; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael W. Davis, 30; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Marissa L. Hernandez, 46; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny Zappone

Shane P. Doyle, 42; 240 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Rusty L. Creamer, 47; 30 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, reckless driving.

Tyana M. Grant, 40; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment.