Post Falls man dies in rafting accident in Grand Canyon

A Post Falls man died in a rafting accident in the Grand Canyon last week after he was ejected from his boat.

Aaron Benjamin, 30, fell into the Colorado River last Thursday at Hance Rapid at river mile 77, according to a Monday news release from Grand Canyon National Park.

Members of his party pulled him from the water and attempted CPR and park rangers flew in by helicopter. The release said all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Benjamin was an experienced boater who had done the Grand Canyon at least once before. Paul Delaney, of Spokane, made several river trips with Benjamin over the years. He has a photo from the mid-2000s of a young Benjamin rowing his father through a rapid on the Clark Fork River.

Last year, Delaney was with Benjamin on a trip to the John Day River in Oregon.

“He absolutely lived for his whitewater,” Delaney said.

Hance Rapid is known as one of the toughest whitewater features in the canyon, listed as a Class 8. American Whitewater, a national organization that maintains a database of whitewater features, describes it as one of the longest rapids on the Colorado and the one “most cluttered with boulders and holes.”

Tom Martin, a river runner from Arizona and a Grand Canyon historian, shared a description of the accident from another member of Benjamin’s party in a Facebook post over the weekend.

The description came from Alan Doe, who was tossed from his kayak on the same rapid. Doe said the group included five rafts, two kayaks and a wooden dory. Benjamin’s raft was the last of the group to go through the rapid.

He was washed overboard and the raft got stuck. The post said the group believes Benjamin was under the boat for a time before being washed out. He was unconscious when people got to him, and lifesaving measures didn’t work.

Martin added that he’d met Benjamin in the Grand Canyon last year.

“He was a kind gentle giant of a man,” Martin wrote.

This story will be updated.