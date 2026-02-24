Raising Cane’s opening in CD’A in March

Owners will host a grand opening March 17 for the newest Raising Cane’s restaurant located in Coeur d’Alene.

The new business, located at 163 W. Neider Ave. in Coeur d’Alene, follows similar openings in Meridian and Twins Falls. Raising Cane’s opened its Spokane location, 9252 N. Newport Highway, in September last year.

“We’re so excited to have Raising Cane’s continue its growth in Idaho,” Area Leader of Restaurants McWilliam O’Quinn said in a news release. “The energy and support we’ve seen from local communities across the state has been amazing, and we can’t wait to bring that same passion to Coeur d’Alene.”

Raising Cane’s was founded Aug. 28, 1996, by owner Todd Graves.

The business has grown to include nearly 1,000 locations in more than 40 states. The company has plans to open about 100 restaurants in 2026, according to the news release.