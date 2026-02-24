This day in history: Zoo backers pushed Spokane County for tax vote. Two men accused of murder in Shoshone County

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: After almost nine years of planning, the site of the proposed Walk in the Wild zoo was largely vacant and home to fewer than 70 animals.

The 900 members of the Inland Empire Zoological Society wanted to change that. They had been lobbying county commissioners to put a zoo proposition on the ballot, so far without success. County commissioners were still pondering a ballot measure, but time was running out for a vote in 1976.

Other obstacles remained. Between $4 million and $6 million was necessary to create a first-class zoo, but backers still had not obtained the $125,000 necessary to create a plan and promote a ballot measure.

Even the zoo’s biggest backers were losing steam.

“Some us are getting pretty tired of it,” said the society’s vice president.

From 1926: The murder trial of Lee Foyte, accused of murdering rancher James Montgomery and “hiding his body in an old stump” on the St. Joe River, continued in Wallace.

Prosecutors said that Foyte and Alfred Timmel committed the murder together. Timmel claimed that Foyte alone committed the murder. Foyte claimed he had nothing to do with the murder and “Timmel induced Foyte to hide the body.” Timmel’s trial was scheduled after Foyte’s.

“Many settlers from the St. Joe country are attending the trial,” said the Chronicle. “Public opinion is divided between the two stories. It is generally thought that if Foyte is convicted of the murder, Timmel will be immediately discharged.”

Montgomery was found dead in the stump on the ranch, “covered with manure,” nearly a month after he died of a gunshot wound. Robbery was said to be the motive.