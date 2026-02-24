Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Juan C. Delgado Nelson, of Airway Heights, and Citlali G. Cadena Lara, of Spokane.

John I. Russell and Mariah G. Eisenman, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander J. Coleman and Arianna M. Lindley, both of Spokane.

Scott G. Larson and Clarissa J. Mollotte, both of Colbert.

Jeffrey B. Graves and Deborah S. Holland, both of Colbert.

Jerome M. Starr, of Scottsdale, and Bonnie A. Barnard, of Spokane.

Dale T. Hanson and Deborah L. Skewis, both of Chattaroy.

Brian J. Harris and Molly A. Ruhs, both of Spokane.

Sean D. Stradling and Kortne B. Covey, both of Cheney.

James A. Earney and Kari A. Fuher, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Lexus M. Borunda, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Patricia Corbin, restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Ashleigh Wuertz, restitution of premises.

Ministry Housing Investment Group LLC v. Yonathan Rosales, et al., restitution of premises.

Atlantic Aspen LLC v. Crystal Lindsay, et al., restitution of premises.

Keith Worley v. MultiCare Health System, Antoine Tohmeh, M.D. and Mirna Tohmeh, complaint.

Dawn Martinez v. Providence Health Service-Wash., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Theckston, Jennifer A. and Michah J.

Starchman, Breeanna C. and Jesse A. S.

Bogush, Olga O. and Rusakov, Yuriy

Gilham, Avery J. and Ezekiel D.

Nickerson, Michelle and Farren, Jessica A.

Hasler, Andrew M. and Wright, Dorsilene S.

Schultz, Janice S. and Jeffrey M.

Kiefer, Amanda B. and McPete, Douglas W.

Bowsman, Amanda B. and Christopher E.

Henry, Joselyn N. and Brandyn L.

Williams, Sarah R. and Karon K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jarae D. Schreiber, 34; $6,620 restitution, 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of vehicular homicide.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lisa M. Lloyd, 59; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary.

Davon T. Carell, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault, domestic unlawful imprisonment and harassment.

Luis A. Cuevas Arias, 27; $1,655.20 restitution, 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while disregarding safety of others and driving while intoxicated.

Lonlee A. Markland, also known as Lonlee A. Ritzschke, 45; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender and escaping community custody.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Timothy A. Barrett, also known as Timothy A. Everson, 38; 44 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew J. Bennett, 32; 16 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Evan J.J. Burrows, 20; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

William J. Daniels, 44; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael W. Davis, 30; 14 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and obstruction of law enforcement.

Carter J. Ells, 33; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, third-degree theft.

Devin D. Elwess, 31; 120 days in jail, reckless driving.

Daniel R. Gamble, 35; nine days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Joshua D. Graham, 43; 17 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and resisting arrest.

Robert J. Guerin, 41; 10 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa Bruck

Brayden R. Robidoux, 18; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kevin S. Ruff, 35; four days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Austin W. Runkle, 24; five days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Thomas J. Tofsrud, 59; 14 days in jail converted to 14 days of community service, third-degree theft.

Christopher B. Varney, 62; 14 days in jail converted to 14 days of work crew.

Joseph L. Vielle, 32; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kassandra M. Waleczak, 44; 60 days in jail converted to 59 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Kevin D. White, 45; 26 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Austin J. Baugh, 27; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Justin R. Cannon, 45; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adam W. Moore, 28; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jamie M. Forrest, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Joshua D. Renfro, 35; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cindy J. Varela, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John P. Weaver, 66; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Peter L. Kalenga, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree driving with a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Marriah L. Moscatelli-Mason, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.