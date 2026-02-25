FBI raids LA Unified School District superintendent’s home, office

By Brittny Mejia and Christopher Buchanan Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Federal authorities are raiding the home and office of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the FBI confirmed.

According to the FBI, agents are executing search warrants at Carvalho’s home and LAUSD headquarters, although it was not immediately clear why.

An LAUSD spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday morning.

The FBI declined to share more information, citing the fact that the affidavits have been sealed by the court.

Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, confirmed that law enforcement “is executing a judicially approved search warrant” at Carvalho’s home, as well as at the headquarters of LAUSD. McEvoy declined to comment further.

Carvalho previously led Miami-Dade County Public Schools before joining LAUSD as superintendent in February 2022. He moved from heading the fourth-largest K-12 public school system in the country to the second largest.

Carvalho came under scrutiny from the Miami-Dade school system’s inspector general in 2020. Carvalho had helped solicit a $1.57 million donation from an online instruction company for a foundation that Carvalho oversees. The company had a contract pending with the district. Once hired, the company provided an online platform that was mired in problems and quickly scrapped, the Miami Herald reported.

In June 2021, the inspector general concluded that the donation, which was meant to benefit teachers, did not violate state or district ethics policies, but created “the appearance of impropriety” and that the foundation, which Carvalho had started, should return the funds. The foundation instead distributed the money in $100 gift certificates to teachers, according to the Miami Herald.