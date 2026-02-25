How guard Ines Bettencourt has stepped up for Gonzaga lately: ‘She’s playing like a senior’

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Seniors have a way of stepping up as a season gets close to winding down.

That’s certainly the case for Gonzaga’s lone active senior, Ines Bettencourt.

Gonzaga will celebrate Bettencourt and Vera Gunaydin, a senior who chose to redshirt this season, Thursday when the Zags take on Saint Mary’s. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Bettencourt, who hails from Portugal, transferred to Gonzaga after two seasons at UConn. Gunaydin, by way of Turkey, transferred to Gonzaga after two seasons at South Georgia Tech.

Bettencourt started 16 games as a junior before moving into the starting lineup full time this year. She averaged 6.1 points and 2.7 assists last year and is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds this year.

She has scored in double figures six times, matching her career high of 16 twice.

Bettencourt is finishing with a flourish. She had 16 points in a win over Washington State and 13 at Pacific last week. She also had seven assists and five steals at Pacific.

“She’s playing like a senior in the way that she is just giving everything she can,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “She’s not perfect. She has areas of continued growth, but she’s competing. When she can get herself where she’s competing with the other team, she always thrives. That’s what she’s made for.”

Bettencourt is trying to take advantage of the limited time she has left at Gonzaga.

“Just having fun and enjoying playing with this team,” Bettencourt said.

Gunaydin appeared in 17 games last year. Although she has a year of eligibility remaining, she will graduate this spring and decide her future at that point.

“My focus is on the team and what they are accomplishing right now,” Gunaydin said.