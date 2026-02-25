Tubi Original documentary highlighting Gonzaga’s run of success to premiere on March 6

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few walks amid a sea of trophies during Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday, Oct 4, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

A feature-length documentary capturing Gonzaga’s historic run under longtime coach Mark Few will premiere on streaming platform Tubi starting March 6, according to a school news release.

The 74-minute documentary, titled “Gonzaga: The Slipper Still Fits” has been more than two years in the making, and “features a close look at one of college basketball’s most impressive programs, focusing on the perennial Cinderella team that has become a powerhouse.”

The Tubi Original documentary was made in partnership with Teton Ridge Entertainment, according to the news release.

The documentary features more than a dozen interviews with former Gonzaga players now in the NBA, including Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Suggs, Domantas Sabonis and Drew Timme, along with other former Zag greats like Adam Morrison, John Stockton and Nigel Williams-Goss.

“I became head coach and NCAA Tournament or bust,” 27th-year coach Mark Few said in the documentary trailer. “That was different.”

“Gonzaga, where is that?” said Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was also interviewed for the film.

“This fire keeps us at that level,” all-time Gonzaga scoring leader Drew Timme said.

“Gonzaga is like family,” Sabonis said.

A film crew led by Emmy Award winning director David Check obtained exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of Gonzaga during the 2023-24 season, following the team at home and road games.

The film’s production team includes visionary investor and business leader Thomas Tull, executive producers Jillian Share and Josh Miller and Word and Pictures’ producers Connor Schell, Jonathan Hock, Libby Geist, and Alexa Conway.

Tubi, a free streaming service launched in 2014, has more than 100 million active monthly users and offers the world’s largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals, according to the release.